There’s a new poll out from Quinnipiac that you’ll be sure to see referenced many, many times today that claims 97% support “requiring background checks for all gun buyers”:

But does anyone really believe this number? Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) joked that “apple pie doesn’t poll this well”:

He’s right. Something is off with the 97% number, especially when compared to other polling. Via Washington Post data journalist Christopher Ingraham:

When something polls this high, shouldn’t we be asking more questions rather than just accepting it as fact?

Too late, of course. It’s already been adopted as gospel:

It’s tailor made for the narrative:

It’s claimed that “[e]ven among gun owners polled, support is at 97 percent”:

More from the poll:

