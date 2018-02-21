There’s a new poll out from Quinnipiac that you’ll be sure to see referenced many, many times today that claims 97% support “requiring background checks for all gun buyers”:
New Quinnipiac poll shows support for universal gun background checks at 97 PERCENT — the highest it's been since Quinnipiac began polling on this after Sandy Hook. https://t.co/BR0Dv4AfrD pic.twitter.com/j8rIJO7Vr3
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) February 20, 2018
But does anyone really believe this number? Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) joked that “apple pie doesn’t poll this well”:
Apple pie doesn't poll this well.
Democracy doesn't let 97% not get their way for long. Just sayin' to those Republicans standing in the way. https://t.co/enlGKZtDoa
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 21, 2018
He’s right. Something is off with the 97% number, especially when compared to other polling. Via Washington Post data journalist Christopher Ingraham:
Some public support/approval numbers:
Congress: 20%
Donald Trump: 37%
Single-payer healthcare: 52%
Legal marijuana: 64%
Gay marriage: 64%
Pope Francis: 66%
Assault weapons ban: 67%
Cats: 72%
Dogs: 88%
Interracial marriage: 91%
Universal gun background checks: 97%
— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) February 21, 2018
When something polls this high, shouldn’t we be asking more questions rather than just accepting it as fact?
I've never seen a poll with 97% supporting anything. https://t.co/iEhalPHCuF
— Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) February 20, 2018
Too late, of course. It’s already been adopted as gospel:
Take your own advice. If you don’t think it is wrong for a kid like the Florida murderer to be able to get a gun legally – you are full of it. The good news – you are a shrinking minority. 97% say they want better background checks. Wake up! https://t.co/wnbsZA1t2k
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 21, 2018
It’s tailor made for the narrative:
97% of Americans believe all gun buyers should undergo background checks before purchasing a gun. Republicans in Congress must listen. #NeverAgain #EndGunViolence pic.twitter.com/5kAsU3JAK1
— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 21, 2018
It’s claimed that “[e]ven among gun owners polled, support is at 97 percent”:
According to the findings released Tuesday, 97 percent of respondents support the checks, with 2 percent opposing and 1 percent declining to respond. Even among gun owners polled, support is at 97 percent. https://t.co/hHsejj9L4t
— HuffPost (@HuffPost) February 21, 2018
More from the poll:
New Q poll on gun control is striking 👇
—97-2% for mandatory background checks
—67-29% for banning assault weapons
—83-14% for mandatory waiting periods
—67-3% say it's too easy to buy a gun
—59-33% say US is less safe with more guns
—75-17% say Congress should do more
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 20, 2018
***