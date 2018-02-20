While you were sleeping, President Donald Trump endorsed Mitt Romney for Senate. Did anyone think this was coming?

And then Mitt accepted it right back:

This would be the same MItt Romney that said this less than a year ago.

Our reaction? Meh. This is politics. Remember when then candidate Obama was torching then candidate Hillary Clinton? This is what happens:

But how soon the blue check mob forgets. Was Hillary “Reek”? (The “Game of Thrones” character formerly known as Theon Greyjoy):

Was Hillary “owned”?

But maybe Obama was right as Hillary was never elected president, too:

And we’ve gone full circle!

Did Hillary lose her “dignity”?

We could play this all day, but here’s some honesty:

Exactly.

***

 

