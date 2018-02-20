While you were sleeping, President Donald Trump endorsed Mitt Romney for Senate. Did anyone think this was coming?

.@MittRomney has announced he is running for the Senate from the wonderful State of Utah. He will make a great Senator and worthy successor to @OrrinHatch, and has my full support and endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

And then Mitt accepted it right back:

Thank you Mr. President for the support. I hope that over the course of the campaign I also earn the support and endorsement of the people of Utah. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) February 20, 2018

This would be the same MItt Romney that said this less than a year ago.

If Trump had said 4 years ago the things he says today about the KKK, Muslims, Mexicans, disabled, I would NOT have accepted his endorsement — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 3, 2016

Our reaction? Meh. This is politics. Remember when then candidate Obama was torching then candidate Hillary Clinton? This is what happens:

Wow Obama said Hillary Clinton is an out of touch creature of Washington!! Remember how journos brought this up nonstop??? (They didn't. They only like pitting republicans against each other and salon conservatives help them) pic.twitter.com/D0xmamJ8aJ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 20, 2018

But how soon the blue check mob forgets. Was Hillary “Reek”? (The “Game of Thrones” character formerly known as Theon Greyjoy):

Was Hillary “owned”?

the most owned man alive https://t.co/UU9AcbbBZz — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) February 20, 2018

But maybe Obama was right as Hillary was never elected president, too:

Ah, there’s the Mitt we didn’t elect President https://t.co/Tfj9OQRjbL — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) February 20, 2018

And we’ve gone full circle!

Mitt Romney created Donald Trump when, in 2012, instead of rejecting him for engaging in a racist birther conspiracy, he went on bended knee to Trump's hotel to receive his endorsement. https://t.co/VEkeL8rvjE — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 20, 2018

Did Hillary lose her “dignity”?

Dude, this is beyond pathetic. Have you no dignity? https://t.co/aaTS066PUt — Jamie O'Grady (@JamieOGrady) February 20, 2018

We could play this all day, but here’s some honesty:

I see this as a politician being polite, professional, dignified, while humbly recognizing he needs to appeal to the voters. Can someone please explain why people find this worthy of the derision I'm seeing? https://t.co/UTLjYE3S7V — Rabbi Josh Yuter (@JYuter) February 20, 2018

Exactly.

***