"Anthony Borges" is trending nationally this morning (and last night) and for good reason. He's a 15-year-old student at Stoneman Douglas HS in Parkland, Fla. who was shot 5 times last week after he, according to witnesses, used his body as a human shield to help barricade a door closed:

Via the Broward Sheriff’s Office:

The Sheriff was honored to visit Anthony Borges,15, in the hospital. Anthony was shot five times. Fortunately, he is recovering, but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed. Please join us in praying for the swift recovery of Anthony and all others from #StonemanDouglas. pic.twitter.com/U0PVkEwpFZ — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 18, 2018

This beautiful kid, Anthony Borges, is a hero. He used his body as a human shield to save 20 classmates during the Florida high school shooting. Got shot 5 times. Recovering in hospital. More here: https://t.co/QEy4iKnIzr https://t.co/MyivGoJTSC — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) February 19, 2018

Anthony's classmates say he held the door shut to protect them. He was hit five times through that door. #StonemanDouglas #HERO https://t.co/f6uU3AS17i — Jana Barnello (@JanaWGME) February 19, 2018

How does a person ignore their sense of self preservation to do something as astonishing as this? Shielding others from harm with your one and only life is the very definition of heroism. I know I will never be as brave as Anthony Borges was that day. He’s truly a super hero. https://t.co/tWdHYvaFUK — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 19, 2018

Anthony’s fellow classmates say he used his body as a human shield to protect some of them. — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) February 19, 2018

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Anthony’s medical expenses:

There is a GoFundMe page to help him 👇👇https://t.co/X8AcZKrkEs — Black Lives Matter (@usblm) February 19, 2018

