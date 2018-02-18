Chief John Hayden of the St. Louis Metro Police Department announced on Sunday that “[s]tarting tomorrow @SLMPD Officers will begin to distribute candy from their patrol cars to build relationships with youth in our community.”

And, no … this isn’t from The Onion. The official verified account for @SLMPD retweeted it as well:

Sure, why not try bribery to build relationships with children. What could go wrong?

So far, folks aren’t impressed:

"Hey, little girl. Want some candy?" Really? https://t.co/IB71Wn6ePW — Andy Rutledge (@andyrutledge) February 18, 2018

Try arresting heroin dealers. — Missouri River Republican (@StormofSteel99) February 18, 2018

So you're encouraging kids to take candy from strangers? 🙄 — David E. Smith (@dsXLII) February 18, 2018

Encourage those children to come to the patrol cars with a parent. Maybe the parents need the positive role model as much as the child. — Jennifer (@jenniferkrneta) February 18, 2018

What do you think?

