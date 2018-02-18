Chief John Hayden of the St. Louis Metro Police Department announced on Sunday that “[s]tarting tomorrow @SLMPD Officers will begin to distribute candy from their patrol cars to build relationships with youth in our community.”
Starting tomorrow @SLMPD Officers will begin to distribute candy from their patrol cars to build relationships with youth in our community. It's the little things that often do the most good.
— John Hayden (@ChiefJohnHayden) February 18, 2018
And, no … this isn’t from The Onion. The official verified account for @SLMPD retweeted it as well:
Sure, why not try bribery to build relationships with children. What could go wrong?
So far, folks aren’t impressed:
"Hey, little girl. Want some candy?"
Really? https://t.co/IB71Wn6ePW
— Andy Rutledge (@andyrutledge) February 18, 2018
Try arresting heroin dealers.
— Missouri River Republican (@StormofSteel99) February 18, 2018
So you're encouraging kids to take candy from strangers? 🙄
— David E. Smith (@dsXLII) February 18, 2018
Encourage those children to come to the patrol cars with a parent. Maybe the parents need the positive role model as much as the child.
— Jennifer (@jenniferkrneta) February 18, 2018
What do you think?
***