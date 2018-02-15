Aaron Feis, the hero assistant football coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL who reportedly jumped in front of bullets yesterday to shield students, has succumbed to his wounds:

Feis also worked as a security guard at the school. From the Miami Herald:

In addition to coaching football, Feis worked as a security guard at the school for at least eight years and took his role protecting students very seriously, said Andrew Hofmann, a former student at the school who recently coached the swimming and water polo teams.

Feis graduated from Douglas High School in 1999 and leaves behind a wife and daughter. From the Sun Sentinel:

Feis played center for the Eagles from 1995-98. A 1999 graduate of Douglas, he first returned to his alma mater as a coach in 2002. He resided in Coral Springs and leaves behind a wife named Melissa and a daughter, according to his bio.

***