President Donald Trump is under fire this morning from the blue-check mob over this tweet saying, “So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!”:

Many are saying Trump blamed the victims:

But as we reported earlier, the FBI, local authorities, friends and fellow students were well aware of Cruz and any potential dangers he might pose to the community:

This means Trump’s tweet was wrong and that the family and students did what was asked of them, but then this means the focus will go back to the FBI and local law enforcement: What did they know and when did they know it? Did they do enough? Etc., etc., etc.:

This is what we’ll be hearing more and more about in the next few days.

***

Related: