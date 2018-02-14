Breaking news to report from Fort Meade, Maryland where we’re seeing reports of a “possible shooting” — it’s still early and reports are coming in — at the entrance to the National Security Agency:

It appears the black SUV crashed through a concrete barricade near the NSA’s entrance:

One person is reportedly in custody:

The president has been briefed on the situation:

According to the White House, there is no “ongoing security or safety threat”:

We’ll keep you posted.

Update:

NSA issues statement on shooting incident outside its HQ today. FBI leading investigation: pic.twitter.com/OuwEMPZMzF — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 14, 2018

