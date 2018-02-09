As we told you, President Donald Trump asked Dems to revise their memo to counter the Nunes memo as it contained “especially sensitive passages.”

Wray/Rosenstein sent Dem memo back to committee with possible redactions highlighted. It's the kind of attention Dems said they wanted. Now waiting for reaction. — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 10, 2018

And as you might expect, this didn’t go down well with Dems in Congress.

Highlights…

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, CA: “Hypocrisy”!

This move by @realDonaldTrump confirms what we have all known for weeks — that his decision to release the #NunesMemo was a blatantly political move made without concern for national security. The hypocrisy is on full display. What does the President have to hide? — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 10, 2018

Sen. Chuck Schumer, NY: “Double standard”!

Schumer: “The President’s double standard when it comes to transparency is appalling. The rationale for releasing the Nunes memo, transparency, vanishes when it could show information that’s harmful to him. Millions of Americans are asking one simple question: what is he hiding?” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 10, 2018

Sen. Richard Blumenthal: “Obstruction of justice”!

Refusal to release Democratic response to #NunesMemo – evidence of obstruction of justice by Donald Trump happening in real time. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) February 10, 2018

Rep. Adam Schiff, CA: He’s pissed:

After ignoring urging of FBI & DOJ not to release misleading Nunes memo because it omits material facts, @POTUS now expresses concerns over sharing precisely those facts with public and seeks to send it back to the same Majority that produced the flawed Nunes memo to begin with: pic.twitter.com/qNVyS99eXs — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 10, 2018

But he’ll revise it:

In response to WH letter, @RepAdamSchiff says Dems will review FBI concerns about the memo so that it might yet be released and American people informed "about the misleading attack on law enforcement by the GOP." — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 10, 2018

Sen. Mark Warner, VA: “Transparency”!

The fact that the President is only interested in "transparency" when he thinks it "totally vindicates Trump" speaks volumes. https://t.co/aDDjVMdRX7 — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) February 10, 2018

Rep. Ted Lieu, CA: “OUTRAGEOUS”!

THIS IS OUTRAGEOUS. Both GOP & Dems voted to release Dem memo. I read it and am convinced @realDonaldTrump is now intentionally hiding relevant information from the American people in order to mislead the public. An innocent person would not block the memo.#ReleaseTheDemMemo https://t.co/f2bCtid8DQ — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 10, 2018

Rep. Mark Pocan, WI: “Stunt”!

Tonight, @realDonaldTrump decided to block the release of the Democratic response to the #NunesMemo. RT to demand Trump release the memo and make sure that the American people know what stunt he’s pulling on a Friday night. — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) February 10, 2018

Editor’s note: An additional tweet has been added to this post. and a typo in the headline has been corrected.

***

Related: