As we told you, President Donald Trump asked Dems to revise their memo to counter the Nunes memo as it contained “especially sensitive passages.”

And as you might expect, this didn’t go down well with Dems in Congress.

Highlights…

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, CA: “Hypocrisy”!

Sen. Chuck Schumer, NY: “Double standard”!

Sen. Richard Blumenthal: “Obstruction of justice”!

Rep. Adam Schiff, CA: He’s pissed:

But he’ll revise it:

Sen. Mark Warner, VA: “Transparency”!

Rep. Ted Lieu, CA: “OUTRAGEOUS”!

Rep. Mark Pocan, WI: “Stunt”!

