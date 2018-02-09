We believe the word to describe heartless rich people who don’t want a homeless shelter in the neighborhood is “deplorable.” Isn’t that right Hillary Clinton?

Wealthy NY liberals bitching about a homeless shelter opening up in their neighborhood–this is too rich. https://t.co/NENRYvSPtZ — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) February 9, 2018

The proposed shelter, which would entail the conversion of the Park Savoy Hotel on NYC’s Upper West Side, is in a neighborhood called “Billionaires’ Row”:

A homeless shelter’s going into the Park Savoy Hotel on 58th St., “Billionaire’s Row”. I personally think it’s a brilliant political move by @NYCMayor. pic.twitter.com/Db0qCyCoeb — Dana Steer 🌹 (@DanaSteer) February 9, 2018

Angry residents did win a temporary stop on construction at the hotel after it was discovered the city didn’t have the proper permits for the work:

The Department of Buildings issued a stop work order at the Park Savoy Hotel which is being transformed into a homeless shelter. We are told work was being done without proper permits. Dept of Homeless Svcs avoiding the question at the meeting @CBSNewYork — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) February 9, 2018

Well, what did these rich residents expect from their liberal mayor? Did they expect him to follow his own rules? PFFT!

