We believe the word to describe heartless rich people who don’t want a homeless shelter in the neighborhood is “deplorable.” Isn’t that right Hillary Clinton?

The proposed shelter, which would entail the conversion of the Park Savoy Hotel on NYC’s Upper West Side, is in a neighborhood called “Billionaires’ Row”:

Angry residents did win a temporary stop on construction at the hotel after it was discovered the city didn’t have the proper permits for the work:

Well, what did these rich residents expect from their liberal mayor? Did they expect him to follow his own rules? PFFT!

