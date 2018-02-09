We believe the word to describe heartless rich people who don’t want a homeless shelter in the neighborhood is “deplorable.” Isn’t that right Hillary Clinton?
Wealthy NY liberals bitching about a homeless shelter opening up in their neighborhood–this is too rich. https://t.co/NENRYvSPtZ
— Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) February 9, 2018
The proposed shelter, which would entail the conversion of the Park Savoy Hotel on NYC’s Upper West Side, is in a neighborhood called “Billionaires’ Row”:
A homeless shelter’s going into the Park Savoy Hotel on 58th St., “Billionaire’s Row”. I personally think it’s a brilliant political move by @NYCMayor. pic.twitter.com/Db0qCyCoeb
— Dana Steer 🌹 (@DanaSteer) February 9, 2018
Angry residents did win a temporary stop on construction at the hotel after it was discovered the city didn’t have the proper permits for the work:
Illegal work being done at #ParkSavoy where @NYCMayor wants to put #homeless shelter #nopermits @NYCDHS #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/CLaGswPmtS
— Juliet Papa (@winsjuliet) February 9, 2018
The Department of Buildings issued a stop work order at the Park Savoy Hotel which is being transformed into a homeless shelter. We are told work was being done without proper permits. Dept of Homeless Svcs avoiding the question at the meeting @CBSNewYork
— Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) February 9, 2018
Well, what did these rich residents expect from their liberal mayor? Did they expect him to follow his own rules? PFFT!
***
