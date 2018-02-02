Here’s the text of a letter that was reportedly sent to all FBI employees by Director Chris Wray:

JUST IN: FBI Director Christopher Wray sends message to all bureau employees: "Talk is cheap; the work you do is what will endure …

Thank you for standing strong together, and for keeping your faith in this institution that means so much to all of us." pic.twitter.com/MCSfLzOTDR — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) February 2, 2018

Excerpts:

"You've all been through a lot in the past nine months and I know it's often been unsettling, to say the least." https://t.co/mmTVVfsYaN — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) February 2, 2018

"The American people read the papers and they hear lots of talk on cable TV and social media." https://t.co/CfW8jKODk7 — TVNewser (@tvnewser) February 2, 2018

Weird. CNN’s sources told us he was going to resign if the unredacted memo was released:

NEW: The WH is worried that FBI Director Chris Wray might resign if the memo is released. Kelly trying to find a compromise that keeps Wray happy: https://t.co/qznaWcyied via @DanaBashCNN @jeffzeleny @evanperez — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) February 1, 2018

Oh well. That must’ve been fake news.

***

Related:

CNN apple/bananas itself on Christopher Wray resignation story https://t.co/l4swE1kyY8 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 1, 2018

BUSTED! MSNBC's Katy Tur just straight-up LIED about the Steele Dossier (and she's NOT sorry) https://t.co/8oOLyc0BgN — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 2, 2018

'PERFECT'! The Onion (yes, REALLY!) had the BEST take on #ReleaseTheMemo https://t.co/JF2pZFF3nI — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 2, 2018