Here’s the text of a letter that was reportedly sent to all FBI employees by Director Chris Wray:
JUST IN: FBI Director Christopher Wray sends message to all bureau employees:
"Talk is cheap; the work you do is what will endure …
Thank you for standing strong together, and for keeping your faith in this institution that means so much to all of us." pic.twitter.com/MCSfLzOTDR
— NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) February 2, 2018
Excerpts:
"You've all been through a lot in the past nine months and I know it's often been unsettling, to say the least." https://t.co/mmTVVfsYaN
— Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) February 2, 2018
"The American people read the papers and they hear lots of talk on cable TV and social media." https://t.co/CfW8jKODk7
— TVNewser (@tvnewser) February 2, 2018
"Talk is cheap" https://t.co/OcZIum37AQ
— Dave Parkinson (@dparkinson45) February 2, 2018
"keep calm and tackle hard" https://t.co/Z0LEb5b03Y
— Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) February 2, 2018
Weird. CNN’s sources told us he was going to resign if the unredacted memo was released:
NEW: The WH is worried that FBI Director Chris Wray might resign if the memo is released. Kelly trying to find a compromise that keeps Wray happy: https://t.co/qznaWcyied via @DanaBashCNN @jeffzeleny @evanperez
— Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) February 1, 2018
Oh well. That must’ve been fake news.
***
