The Republican Party of Virginia is making no friends on the Left after this tweet on now former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and his wife, Jill:

This is the Twitter equivalent of one of those monster, in-your-face slam dunks in the NBA:

It’s also the equivalent of one of those monster, in-your-face slam dunks when your team is still losing the game. Virginia voted for Hillary Clinton and has two Democrat senators and a Democrat governor:

Trending

And this tweet could come back to bite the party in the a**:

And the @VA_GOP’s tweet in the form of a GIF:

via GIPHY

Pretty much.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew McCabeVirginia