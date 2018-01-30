The Republican Party of Virginia is making no friends on the Left after this tweet on now former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and his wife, Jill:

With Andrew McCabe resigning, the score now stands at @SenRichardBlack 2 – @DrJillMcCabe (still) zero — Virginia GOP (RPV) (@VA_GOP) January 30, 2018

This is the Twitter equivalent of one of those monster, in-your-face slam dunks in the NBA:

What is wrong with these people? https://t.co/3GSf3mc5Mb — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 30, 2018

It’s also the equivalent of one of those monster, in-your-face slam dunks when your team is still losing the game. Virginia voted for Hillary Clinton and has two Democrat senators and a Democrat governor:

You stay classy, @VA_GOP. Especially considering Clinton and Northam won Black's district in 2016/2017. His 2015 win was his last. https://t.co/TZGv8rSWVj — Fiddler (@cFidd) January 30, 2018

impressive that the Republican Party of Virginia feels confident enough to try to dunk on anyone right now https://t.co/JHrK6VG0Ug — Tim Murphy (@timothypmurphy) January 30, 2018

The Virginia GOP’s takeaway from last November, I guess, was that they need to go more all-in on Trump. https://t.co/Cw75Cwz93n — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) January 30, 2018

And this tweet could come back to bite the party in the a**:

I already can't wait for the 2019 state Senate elections in Virginia. https://t.co/fxJt5dnASI — Taniel (@Taniel) January 30, 2018

Kick 'em while they're down goes down-ballot https://t.co/ahELsRCNw9 — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) January 30, 2018

And the @VA_GOP’s tweet in the form of a GIF:

via GIPHY

Pretty much.

***