We have no idea what set him off, but astrophysicist Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson is pissed at somebody. “Mic-drop on your ass” level pissed, even:

Don’t make me find you and mic-drop on your ass. pic.twitter.com/alznwd5gPY — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 26, 2018

Well, to be precise Dr. Tyson, that’s not how physics work. You see, “the mic doesn’t drop”:

Actually the mic doesn't drop. The microphone and the Earth both move towards each other, but the Earth moves far less than the mic does due to the difference in mass. https://t.co/vmPYQD2P91 — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) January 26, 2018

It has to do with gravity and science-y things like that:

Actually Neil, what you're referring to as "mic drop" is actually a "mic pull," as the centrifugal force of the Earth's rotation creates a gravitational pull that draws the mic closer to its center rather than objectively "down" in a euclidean sense. — McDoogle (@McDoogle523) January 26, 2018

Actually, it's the gravity of the planet Earth pulling the microphone once the grip is (1/110) https://t.co/MyPUrtd8cf — Brian Lyman (@lyman_brian) January 26, 2018

You don't drop the microphone. The earth's mass exerts more gravity than your body. Thus, the microphone is extracted from your grip via gravitational waves. https://t.co/H5Oss28CgS — Aggressively Adan (@manicsocratic) January 26, 2018

The “on your ass” part of the his tweet needs some clarification, too:

This can't actually be done because no two objects ever *actually* touch, as atoms are over 99% empty space and electrons repel one another. https://t.co/drhBrTuZdE — Bob Lesh (@Bob_Lesh) January 26, 2018

And he needs an anatomy lesson as well as a physics one:

Actually the average microphone weighs less than a kilo. Dropped from your extended arm height at a rate of 9.8 m/s2 on the most protected part of the human anatomy, it would cause little, if any, damage https://t.co/DX5KUt6nBJ — Worth Wild Li'l 🌴 (@karengeier) January 26, 2018

Now, we only bring this up because he does this all the time:

Tyson has a penchant for being overly pedantic and pointing out scientific contradictions in things that nobody wants to hear. I'm poking fun at this. He's the guy you go see Star Wars with who sits there the whole time going "Well ACTUALLY in space it would work like…" — McDoogle (@McDoogle523) January 26, 2018

You know, like this:

Google must be talking about a different Earth and a different Sun. Our Earth and Sun are separated by 500 light seconds. Nice catch, @NickLilja. pic.twitter.com/FjkwbhLM3F — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 24, 2018

