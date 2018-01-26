We have no idea what set him off, but astrophysicist Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson is pissed at somebody. “Mic-drop on your ass” level pissed, even:

Well, to be precise Dr. Tyson, that’s not how physics work. You see, “the mic doesn’t drop”:

It has to do with gravity and science-y things like that:

The “on your ass” part of the his tweet needs some clarification, too:

And he needs an anatomy lesson as well as a physics one:

Now, we only bring this up because he does this all the time:

You know, like this:

***

