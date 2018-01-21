We only have one question for Michael Moore and the two smiling anti-capitalists with perfect teeth and hair from Santa Barbara, California: Was this photo taken on an Android device or iPhone?

Yes, the evil, evil capitalist United States. Is it wrong to ask where these two might want to move?

And we always laugh when multi-millionaire Moore complains about a capitalist economy:

Hypocrites, all of them.

***

