We only have one question for Michael Moore and the two smiling anti-capitalists with perfect teeth and hair from Santa Barbara, California: Was this photo taken on an Android device or iPhone?

Yes, the evil, evil capitalist United States. Is it wrong to ask where these two might want to move?

Let's play a game! How about you tell me what type of government is better than capitalism (exactly how you want it) and I'll send you to a country with that gov for free! Then we'll see how you like it. https://t.co/DrnLeHUALC — Ugandan Knuckles VEVO (@zach8870) January 21, 2018

And we always laugh when multi-millionaire Moore complains about a capitalist economy:

The day Michael Moore gives up his money, then he can pontificate and scold us https://t.co/zf9PpRw6YO — Starchy tuberous (@imapotato) January 21, 2018

Hypocrites, all of them.

***

