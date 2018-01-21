We only have one question for Michael Moore and the two smiling anti-capitalists with perfect teeth and hair from Santa Barbara, California: Was this photo taken on an Android device or iPhone?
Santa Barbara! Read the sign! #WomensMarch2018 pic.twitter.com/cHKNq4pxTy
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 21, 2018
Yes, the evil, evil capitalist United States. Is it wrong to ask where these two might want to move?
Let's play a game! How about you tell me what type of government is better than capitalism (exactly how you want it) and I'll send you to a country with that gov for free! Then we'll see how you like it. https://t.co/DrnLeHUALC
— Ugandan Knuckles VEVO (@zach8870) January 21, 2018
And we always laugh when multi-millionaire Moore complains about a capitalist economy:
The day Michael Moore gives up his money, then he can pontificate and scold us https://t.co/zf9PpRw6YO
— Starchy tuberous (@imapotato) January 21, 2018
Hypocrites, all of them.
***
‘WTF are you going on about?’ Michael Moore vomits up ‘unhinged’ take on Texas shooting https://t.co/lfkfC760xE
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 8, 2017
ICYMI ==>GREEEAAATTT! Michael Moore jumps in on the NRA bashing frenzy and Twitter FLIPS OUT https://t.co/iclkWJVdam
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 15, 2017