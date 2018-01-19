Rosie O’Donnell had tough words for Brendan Buck, counselor to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, over the looming shutdown of the U.S. Government.
“[W]ake up u asshole,” the comedian and former talk-show host tweeted:
Five hours from an absolutely needless government shutdown that Senate Democrats are forcing, all to appease their base and with no plan to get out of.
— Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) January 20, 2018
wake up u asshole
— ROSIE (@Rosie) January 20, 2018
But on Thursday, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel told Doug Andres, a spokesman for Paul Ryan, to “go to sleep”:
Go to sleep Doug. It’s late and in the morning, you’ve got lives to ruin and a government to shut down. https://t.co/QF3gDOgajf
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 18, 2018
Democrats are voting against CHIP over a disagreement about what isn’t included in the CR.
They have no actual problem with the legislation being voted on.
— Doug Andres (@DougAndres) January 18, 2018
MAKE UP YOUR MINDS!
So @jimmykimmel tells @DougAndres to go to bed and @Rosie tells Brendan to wake up. The Hollywood liberals just can't make up their minds. https://t.co/ZVr47wZo4u
— Chris Hartline (@ChrisHartline) January 20, 2018
Come on, celebs … do better. Ryan’s national press secretary, AshLee Strong, feels left out:
TBH, feeling a little left out not having a celeb yell at me in the past 24 hours. https://t.co/8PjrlvZOjD
— AshLee Strong (@AshLeeStrong) January 20, 2018
Soon, no doubt.
***
Related:
KABOOOOM ==> Brendan Buck drops the MOA-truth bombs on Dems, this IS a #SchumerShutdown https://t.co/2kFT9qQBKx
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 19, 2018
FATALITY! Jim Acosta's gonna need a WHOLE lotta aloe for this EPIC burn https://t.co/CijTOtrnpX
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 19, 2018
The stupid BURNS: Alyssa Milano blames GOP for possible shutdown DAYS after she begged Dems to #shutitdown https://t.co/3JEERn27I6
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 19, 2018