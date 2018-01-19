Rosie O’Donnell had tough words for Brendan Buck, counselor to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, over the looming shutdown of the U.S. Government.

“[W]ake up u asshole,” the comedian and former talk-show host tweeted:

Five hours from an absolutely needless government shutdown that Senate Democrats are forcing, all to appease their base and with no plan to get out of. — Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) January 20, 2018

wake up u asshole — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 20, 2018

But on Thursday, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel told Doug Andres, a spokesman for Paul Ryan, to “go to sleep”:

Go to sleep Doug. It’s late and in the morning, you’ve got lives to ruin and a government to shut down. https://t.co/QF3gDOgajf — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 18, 2018

Democrats are voting against CHIP over a disagreement about what isn’t included in the CR. They have no actual problem with the legislation being voted on. — Doug Andres (@DougAndres) January 18, 2018

MAKE UP YOUR MINDS!

So @jimmykimmel tells @DougAndres to go to bed and @Rosie tells Brendan to wake up. The Hollywood liberals just can't make up their minds. https://t.co/ZVr47wZo4u — Chris Hartline (@ChrisHartline) January 20, 2018

Come on, celebs … do better. Ryan’s national press secretary, AshLee Strong, feels left out:

TBH, feeling a little left out not having a celeb yell at me in the past 24 hours. https://t.co/8PjrlvZOjD — AshLee Strong (@AshLeeStrong) January 20, 2018

Soon, no doubt.

***

