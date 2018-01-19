Rosie O’Donnell had tough words for Brendan Buck, counselor to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, over the looming shutdown of the U.S. Government.

“[W]ake up u asshole,” the comedian and former talk-show host tweeted:

But on Thursday, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel told Doug Andres, a spokesman for Paul Ryan, to “go to sleep”:

MAKE UP YOUR MINDS!

Come on, celebs … do better. Ryan’s national press secretary, AshLee Strong, feels left out:

Soon, no doubt.

***

