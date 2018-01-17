There was a special election in Wisconsin’s 10th Senate District on Tuesday and it did not go well for the GOP:

How Bad is this? Trump won this district with 59% of the vote. Previous Republican incumbent won with 63%. https://t.co/rlqMhHVWBj via @journalsentinel — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) January 17, 2018

From the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

Democrats snagged a GOP-leaning state Senate seat in western Wisconsin on Tuesday, buoying progressive hopes that they could ride a wave of victory this fall. Patty Schachtner, the chief medical examiner for St. Croix County, will take the seat that had been held for 17 years by former Sen. Sheila Harsdorf (R-River Falls). Harsdorf stepped down in November to take a job as GOP Gov. Scott Walker’s agriculture secretary.

And Trump “crushed” Hillary Clinton in the district in 2016:

The district has not been good to Democrats in the past. Mitt Romney won the district in 2012 even though he lost the presidential race in Wisconsin and nationally to Barack Obama. Trump crushed Hillary Clinton in the district in the 2016 presidential election and John McCain almost won the district in 2008, despite Obama’s easy statewide victory.

Gov. Scott Walker took to Twitter after the upset and went ALL CAPS with a warning to the GOP: It’s a “WAKE UP CALL”:

WAKE UP CALL: Can’t presume that voters know we are getting positive things done in Wisconsin. Help us share the good news. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) January 17, 2018

WAKE UP CALL: Can’t presume voters know that more people are working than ever before. Help us share the good news. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) January 17, 2018

WAKE UP CALL: Can’t presume that voters know that we invested more actual dollars into schools than ever before. Help us share the good news. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) January 17, 2018

Wisconsin conservative Charlie Sykes adds:

Prominent WI Republican: “We are losing independent and educated women in droves.” — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) January 17, 2018

GOP candidate in Assembly special wins but loses GOP stronghold of West Bend. GOP insider “Bad candidate? Or a president that all women cannot stand? “ — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) January 17, 2018

If only someone had warned them. — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) January 17, 2018

