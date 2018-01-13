Really Joe Biden? REALLY? You’re the one who’s going to hit President Trump for cursing?

It’s not how a president should speak. It’s not how a president should behave. Most of all, it’s not what a president should believe. We’re better than this. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 12, 2018

In case he’s forgotten, here are but a few examples of Joe’s use of colorful and inappropriate language.

Leave the cursing to the VP! https://t.co/5pODmNlESY — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 12, 2018

There’s “big f*cking deal” during President Obama’s Obamacare victory speech:

You said the word 'fucking' in front of a live TV audience of multi millions https://t.co/IYv2tPBy9p — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 12, 2018

Dems even fundraised off of it:

OK, Mr. "BFD". The White House used Biden's BFD to describe the State of the Union speech, and the Democrats fundraised off it. @JoeBiden https://t.co/ssfQG3BC6rhttps://t.co/AstQVyBTUL https://t.co/iT3qMqqrX9 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 12, 2018

And then there was the time Joe said presidential candidate Mitt Romney would put African Americans “back in chains”:

All true except including himself in the "We" part. Difficult to take from someone who told African Americans that Mitt Romney "is going to put y'all back in chains." https://t.co/rmLKAskpLD — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) January 12, 2018

Remember when you told black voters that the GOP was going to put them "back in chains?" https://t.co/3dzaEU9Ws6 — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) January 12, 2018

Oh, and this was always one of our personal favorite Joe stories:

Dude who said you can’t go into a 7-11 unless you have an Indian accent👇 https://t.co/ftDvd1rnUG — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) January 12, 2018

And we’re not even counting all of the creepy hugs and such:

What if he whispered it into a woman's ears while he gently massaged her shoulders? https://t.co/LkX9le3tq7 — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) January 12, 2018

In summary, this virtue signaling is why Trump’s going to win a second term:

This right here is why Trump won. Disagree with the president, his words, and even his sentiments. But liberals always want to virtue signal. Problem is, they are often setting double standards. #BFDBiden https://t.co/CDwJBJUrKv — Conservative Review (@CR) January 12, 2018

***