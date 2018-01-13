Really Joe Biden? REALLY? You’re the one who’s going to hit President Trump for cursing?

In case he’s forgotten, here are but a few examples of Joe’s use of colorful and inappropriate language.

There’s “big f*cking deal” during President Obama’s Obamacare victory speech:

Dems even fundraised off of it:

And then there was the time Joe said presidential candidate Mitt Romney would put African Americans “back in chains”:

Oh, and this was always one of our personal favorite Joe stories:

And we’re not even counting all of the creepy hugs and such:

In summary, this virtue signaling is why Trump’s going to win a second term:

