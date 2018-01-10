Shot…
Former Obamaton Jim Messina thinks Joe Arpaio is a “gift from heaven” for Dems in 2018:
If Dems thought Roy Moore was a political gift from heaven, we have three new magic words: Arpaio for Senate.
— Jim Messina (@Messina2012) January 10, 2018
The last time Messina prayed to God for a candidate, things didn’t work out so well:
Aren't you the douche who said Trump running was the best thing to happen to Hillary? https://t.co/E8pDXydquP
— Joshua. (@DrYoshua) January 10, 2018
Proof there is a God: I prayed every night for a year for Trump to win R primary. SHE EXISTS, and she made him win! Tx God. #Trump
— Jim Messina (@Messina2012) May 4, 2016
Aren't you the reptilian dingbat who has been wrong about everything for the past eight years? https://t.co/t7hSei0QVu
— Matt Christman (@cushbomb) January 10, 2018
Pretty much. Messina was wrong about the recent election in the U.K., too:
You worked for the Theresa May. You have no credibility. https://t.co/Lu9Q68PlOU
— Ian Chaderton (@ianchadefc) January 10, 2018
I take all my political cues from the guy who lost big trying to install a right-wing government in the UK. https://t.co/U6VUXliQGX
— Chris Tognotti (@ctognotti) January 10, 2018
Early polls show a close race:
#AZSen GOP primary poll:
• Martha McSally: 31%
• Joe Arpaio: 29%
• Kelli Ward: 25%https://t.co/ks15oPpUhM
— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 10, 2018