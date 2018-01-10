Shot…

Former Obamaton Jim Messina thinks Joe Arpaio is a “gift from heaven” for Dems in 2018:

Chaser…

The last time Messina prayed to God for a candidate, things didn’t work out so well:

Trending

Yep!

Whoops!

Pretty much. Messina was wrong about the recent election in the U.K., too:

Early polls show a close race:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jim MessinaJoe Arpaio