Shot…

Former Obamaton Jim Messina thinks Joe Arpaio is a “gift from heaven” for Dems in 2018:

If Dems thought Roy Moore was a political gift from heaven, we have three new magic words: Arpaio for Senate. — Jim Messina (@Messina2012) January 10, 2018

Chaser…

The last time Messina prayed to God for a candidate, things didn’t work out so well:

Aren't you the douche who said Trump running was the best thing to happen to Hillary? https://t.co/E8pDXydquP — Joshua. (@DrYoshua) January 10, 2018

Yep!

Proof there is a God: I prayed every night for a year for Trump to win R primary. SHE EXISTS, and she made him win! Tx God. #Trump — Jim Messina (@Messina2012) May 4, 2016

Whoops!

Aren't you the reptilian dingbat who has been wrong about everything for the past eight years? https://t.co/t7hSei0QVu — Matt Christman (@cushbomb) January 10, 2018

Pretty much. Messina was wrong about the recent election in the U.K., too:

You worked for the Theresa May. You have no credibility. https://t.co/Lu9Q68PlOU — Ian Chaderton (@ianchadefc) January 10, 2018

I take all my political cues from the guy who lost big trying to install a right-wing government in the UK. https://t.co/U6VUXliQGX — Chris Tognotti (@ctognotti) January 10, 2018

Early polls show a close race: