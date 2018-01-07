This is fantastic, and, in truth, what everyone should be saying about the new Michael Wolff book:
Jim Mattis: I'm too busy "actually doing my job" to read Michael Wolff's book https://t.co/8B39IBZWtz pic.twitter.com/9Zw1i2F9SM
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 7, 2018
Nailed it!
I love this man. https://t.co/47j8doYa9M
— Mary Elizabeth (@mchastain81) January 7, 2018
There is nothing this man has ever said that i disagree with. What a f’ing hero. https://t.co/DGfbwctC9b
— xo (@sirensoIiIoquy) January 7, 2018
Mattis doesn't concern himself with petty ramblings https://t.co/8vzDpsVbYt
— Kevin McMahon (@KevinMcMahonYAF) January 7, 2018
Although these quotes do leave some wishing for a promotion for the retired general:
President Mattis tbh https://t.co/fe2XeuRyzB
— H (@Tark31) January 7, 2018
Nothing but respect for my president. https://t.co/a5abKQNR5Z
— Lady Kayla (@VixenRogue) January 7, 2018
Indeed.
***
