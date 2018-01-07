This is fantastic, and, in truth, what everyone should be saying about the new Michael Wolff book:

Jim Mattis: I'm too busy "actually doing my job" to read Michael Wolff's book https://t.co/8B39IBZWtz pic.twitter.com/9Zw1i2F9SM — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 7, 2018

Nailed it!

I love this man. https://t.co/47j8doYa9M — Mary Elizabeth (@mchastain81) January 7, 2018

There is nothing this man has ever said that i disagree with. What a f’ing hero. https://t.co/DGfbwctC9b — xo (@sirensoIiIoquy) January 7, 2018

Mattis doesn't concern himself with petty ramblings https://t.co/8vzDpsVbYt — Kevin McMahon (@KevinMcMahonYAF) January 7, 2018

Although these quotes do leave some wishing for a promotion for the retired general:

Nothing but respect for my president. https://t.co/a5abKQNR5Z — Lady Kayla (@VixenRogue) January 7, 2018

Indeed.

***

