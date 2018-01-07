Politico has a piece out on Katie Price, a hair and makeup artist for White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and it’s being spun as part of a Russia conspiracy by Dem strategist Jon Cooper:

Professional stylist Katie Price, who previously worked as a hair and makeup artist for Russia Today, is now a full-time White House official. Her daily duties include getting press secretary Sarah Sanders coiffed and camera-ready. https://t.co/feqoqXHIDk pic.twitter.com/srN3ZJUW1f — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) January 7, 2018

You see, yes, Price worked for Russia Today, but she also worked for CNN. Cooper left that part out. From Politico:

Professional stylist Katie Price, who previously worked as a hair and makeup artist for Russia Today and CNN, is now a full-time White House official with a desk in the press office and the title of production assistant, which includes her daily duties getting press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, counselor Kellyanne Conway and other White House staffers coiffed and camera-ready.

You can’t make this up, but it’s true:

This is news? Apparently “collusion” now includes hair and makeup 🙄 https://t.co/bkeZEqpnAX — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) January 7, 2018

And as for “can’t make this s*it up,” Cooper’s lib followers have jumped on his tweet to further spread this BS Russia-collusion fiction:

Can’t make this shit up. Even Trump’s makeup people have ties to the Kremlin. Almost have to laugh. Almost. https://t.co/Frr2UC16dy — Michael Salfino (@MichaelSalfino) January 7, 2018

A hair and makeup artist for Russia Today is now a full time White House staffer and the one responsible for making pathological propagandist @PressSec look even nastier. But nothing to see here. No collusion. #TrumpRussia #25thAmendmentNow https://t.co/HwNHVrpq7H — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) January 7, 2018

Who else in the White House is from Russia Today?? Of course, this stylist could be quite innocent. But when we know the Kremlin has come at team Trump from so many angles, it’s a fair and important question. https://t.co/artvd9IruT — Paula Chertok🗽 (@PaulaChertok) January 7, 2018

“Katie Price deleted her business website and LinkedIn bio after POLITICO started making inquiries about her background" Nothing to see here. https://t.co/IyodSR5LCQ — Julie Laumann 🌎 (@Otpor17) January 8, 2018

On the other hand maybe she's a double agent sending us secret signals via the brows? Perhaps intensity of smoky eye is a clue on any given day? — Maureen Flatley (@moflatley) January 7, 2018

Explains the styling pic.twitter.com/AZ6qcyIDAy — Lani Coelho (@LaniCoelho) January 7, 2018

I don't know which is worse…that she worked for Russia Today or that we are wasting tax dollars on a Huckabee. https://t.co/dQx2yN1hew — ImpeachTrump (@dumptrump33) January 7, 2018

Of all the make up artists on the planet, this administration brings one in that used to work for Russia’s propaganda cable channel. I mean, come on. https://t.co/HjRi8QpXU7 — Brandon Lamar (@TheBrandonLamar) January 7, 2018

Russia Today makeup artist now working for WH? What do we need to happen before we realize trumpco & most of #GOP are working with/for Russia? #TrumpRussia — ShelbyJak2017 (@ShelbyJak2017) January 7, 2018

As for Price’s hiring, why is it even a big deal?

I don't view this as particularly scandalous. TV makeup is legitimately difficult and time consuming, it's a central part of Sander's job, and reasonable to expect her time to be invested elsewhere. https://t.co/TtfOVJnVX2 — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 7, 2018

TBH, we assume every White House had professional hair and makeup people.

