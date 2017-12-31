Shot…

Hillary Clinton on the anti-government protests in Iran:

The Iranian people, especially the young, are protesting for the freedom and future they deserve. I hope their government responds peacefully and supports their hopes. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 31, 2017

Chaser…

Those same protesters remember what you did, Hillary:

WATCH: As Sec. of State, Hillary paved the way for the deal that will stop Iran from ever getting a nuclear weapon. https://t.co/OCcqTwsonz — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 20, 2015

Remarkable indeed:

A remarkable lack of self-awareness here. https://t.co/Whnktydcg8 — David Martosko (@dmartosko) December 31, 2017

As we told you yesterday, former ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul tried the same BS:

I support the Iran nuclear deal AND democratic change in Iran. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) December 30, 2017

What is wrong with these people?

And since the Iranian regime is cracking heads, what does Hillary think the next step is?

OK so that didn't happen. Instead their govt responded violently and is trying to crush them. What now? https://t.co/W9LrPRXSAe — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 31, 2017

***

