There’s a report out in The Sun that says Prince Harry wants former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at his wedding next year to American Meghan Markle, but they’re afraid of how President Trump might react:

Prince Harry dodged the question when asked about it during a recent interview, saying he wouldn’t want to “ruin the surprise”:

Harry interviewed Obama for the BBC and Trump did come up, although not by name, when the former president commented on “irresponsible” social media use:

Full interview available here:

Joy Reid thinks Harry and Meghan should invite anybody they want to the nuptials:

And libs are hoping for fireworks:

 

