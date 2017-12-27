There’s a report out in The Sun that says Prince Harry wants former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at his wedding next year to American Meghan Markle, but they’re afraid of how President Trump might react:

The Sun: Sr. govt source said: “Harry has made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding, so it’s causing a lot of nervousness.. Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a Royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the Queen." https://t.co/A3hmlRyjgG @tnewtondunn — Evan Rosenfeld (@Evan_Rosenfeld) December 25, 2017

And:

Excl: Government urges Prince Harry not to invite Obama to his wedding for fear of infuriating Trump;https://t.co/y7HhWzx4DB — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) December 25, 2017

Prince Harry dodged the question when asked about it during a recent interview, saying he wouldn’t want to “ruin the surprise”:

Harry interviewed Obama for the BBC and Trump did come up, although not by name, when the former president commented on “irresponsible” social media use:

Barack Obama tells Prince Harry 'irresponsible' social media use risks fragmenting our society https://t.co/t4grBPc4jF pic.twitter.com/y21IROegc9 — Business Insider UK (@BIUK) December 27, 2017

Full interview available here:

The full interview between @BarackObama and Prince Harry is available as a podcast here https://t.co/ar9Vkb0kcY — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 27, 2017

Joy Reid thinks Harry and Meghan should invite anybody they want to the nuptials:

This is silly. They should be able to have anybody they want at their wedding. Not everything has to be about Donald Trump. https://t.co/fhpNVroCiM — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 26, 2017

And libs are hoping for fireworks:

Lovely answer from Prince Harry on whether Barack Obama will be at his & Meghan Markle’s wedding:

“Who knows whether he’s going to be invited or not…wouldn’t want to ruin that surprise” [grins] I look forward to a day of stony tweet silence from .@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/qZ3COOCP2M — Dr Lauren Gavaghan (@DancingTheMind) December 27, 2017