Members of the Secret Service, military and local law enforcement officers were treated to Christmas Day feast, CNN reports:

President Trump is spending Christmas day w/ family at Mar A Lago, while providing feast for military & law enforcement, a source tells me — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) December 25, 2017

According to Noah Gray’s sources, “hundreds of meals” we served during the day:

Hundreds of meals being served throughout the day for members of Secret Service, WH Military Office, & Palm Beach Sheriff working the trip https://t.co/4l9Gy3JU6W — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) December 25, 2017

The meals, according to the source, were paid for by Trump personally:

The meals are being paid for privately by the Trump's the source adds https://t.co/KcOS41ASN4 — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) December 25, 2017

Dessert included:

Meals offered from 1p-7p so all shifts working the trip can be served. Includes "a full Christmas spread" featuring Turkey & dessert buffet https://t.co/WjA9rTYIgj — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) December 25, 2017

As for the media, if not for the charity of strangers…

Thanks to these kind strangers who stopped by the press' liveshot in FL w/ Christmas cake, eggnog, & snacks for crews working on Xmas pic.twitter.com/OrqITUThnn — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) December 25, 2017

***

