Um, Sen. Orrin Hatch — did you read the editorial?

Grateful for this great Christmas honor from the Salt Lake Tribune. For the record, I voted for @SpencerJCox and @rudygobert27. #utpol pic.twitter.com/7iFOBK6TWf — Orrin Hatch (@OrrinHatch) December 25, 2017

Because it’s not good:

Um, they said you're a corrupt, power-hungry liar who should step down, did you not actually read the editorial? https://t.co/Kl5cQxgn76 — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) December 26, 2017

It literally says that:

it literally says it’s in recognition of your “utter lack of integrity that rises from [your] unquenchable thirst for power.” it ends with a desperate plea for you not to run for re-election.https://t.co/1zory1qvnZ https://t.co/pKO10TJlTA — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) December 26, 2017

Either Orrin Hatch didn't read the article or he was fine with sentences like this one: "His utter lack of integrity that rises from his unquenchable thirst for power." https://t.co/f1ci1MFoIc — Dani Bostick (@danibostick) December 26, 2017

And it’s clear that the editors don’t want him going back to D.C.:

Editorial in hometown paper calls for Sen. Hatch to NOT seek re-election: "It would be good for Utah if Hatch, having finally caught the Great White Whale of tax reform, were to call it a career. If he doesn’t, the voters should end it for him." Did Hatch read it? https://t.co/cp4GB9HWX7 — David P Gelles (@gelles) December 26, 2017

It is pretty funny, though:

Gotta read below the headline, my dude. https://t.co/cX1tl2S5yO — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) December 26, 2017

When you haven't read the book but present your book report to the class anyway. https://t.co/Ra8ld4e8BV — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) December 26, 2017

Or maybe it’s sarcasm?

Unless Hatch is being VERY subtle with online sarcasm here, this reminds me of when a magazine called a Virginia senator “the dumbest man in the senate” and he called a press conference to deny it. https://t.co/NtrgZuowKu — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) December 26, 2017

Yeah … just like this:

or maybe this is like that time Tom Green showed up to the Razzies and accepted his awards for Freddie Got Fingered https://t.co/YHBITvCC9G — Blockchain Sam Ro (@bySamRo) December 26, 2017

We’re on deletion watch:

And here's the link to Hatch's tweet, which an aide will probably delete soon: https://t.co/aaWytEbKBO — Howard Tayler (@howardtayler) December 26, 2017

***