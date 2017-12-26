Um, Sen. Orrin Hatch — did you read the editorial?
Grateful for this great Christmas honor from the Salt Lake Tribune. For the record, I voted for @SpencerJCox and @rudygobert27. #utpol pic.twitter.com/7iFOBK6TWf
— Orrin Hatch (@OrrinHatch) December 25, 2017
Because it’s not good:
Um, they said you're a corrupt, power-hungry liar who should step down, did you not actually read the editorial? https://t.co/Kl5cQxgn76
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) December 26, 2017
It literally says that:
it literally says it’s in recognition of your “utter lack of integrity that rises from [your] unquenchable thirst for power.”
it ends with a desperate plea for you not to run for re-election.https://t.co/1zory1qvnZ https://t.co/pKO10TJlTA
— Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) December 26, 2017
Either Orrin Hatch didn't read the article or he was fine with sentences like this one: "His utter lack of integrity that rises from his unquenchable thirst for power." https://t.co/f1ci1MFoIc
— Dani Bostick (@danibostick) December 26, 2017
And it’s clear that the editors don’t want him going back to D.C.:
Editorial in hometown paper calls for Sen. Hatch to NOT seek re-election: "It would be good for Utah if Hatch, having finally caught the Great White Whale of tax reform, were to call it a career. If he doesn’t, the voters should end it for him."
Did Hatch read it? https://t.co/cp4GB9HWX7
— David P Gelles (@gelles) December 26, 2017
It is pretty funny, though:
This…. Is hilarious. https://t.co/0tnDXEhurE
— Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) December 26, 2017
Gotta read below the headline, my dude. https://t.co/cX1tl2S5yO
— Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) December 26, 2017
When you haven't read the book but present your book report to the class anyway. https://t.co/Ra8ld4e8BV
— Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) December 26, 2017
Or maybe it’s sarcasm?
Unless Hatch is being VERY subtle with online sarcasm here, this reminds me of when a magazine called a Virginia senator “the dumbest man in the senate” and he called a press conference to deny it. https://t.co/NtrgZuowKu
— Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) December 26, 2017
Yeah … just like this:
or maybe this is like that time Tom Green showed up to the Razzies and accepted his awards for Freddie Got Fingered https://t.co/YHBITvCC9G
— Blockchain Sam Ro (@bySamRo) December 26, 2017
We’re on deletion watch:
And here's the link to Hatch's tweet, which an aide will probably delete soon: https://t.co/aaWytEbKBO
— Howard Tayler (@howardtayler) December 26, 2017
***