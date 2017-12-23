Shot…

Gov. John Kasich reminds everyone he’s pro-life:

Some pro-life news: Ohio governor John Kasich has signed a bill protecting unborn children diagnosed with Down syndrome from being aborted. Likely that ACLU and/or Planned Parenthood will sue to block its implementation. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) December 22, 2017

Chaser…

But remember, kids … No matter how anti-Trump you are, liberals still hate you:

BREAKING: Governor @JohnKasich just signed the unconstitutional abortion ban into law. — ACLU of Ohio (@acluohio) December 22, 2017

Anyone who tells you @JohnKasich is a centrist is clearly completely wacked out on Stevie Bannon’s pink bathtub meth. https://t.co/hI7WtHpLfB — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 22, 2017

again, remember this is the republican some liberals want to say is the good one https://t.co/oEDD2EsVDw — Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 22, 2017

John Kasich tries to sell himself as a moderate Republican, but just because his behavior seems reasonable compared to much of the GOP doesn't mean his politics are as well. https://t.co/CF5pnTrYSu — Adam Best (@adamcbest) December 23, 2017

Governor @JohnKasich just banned abortions in Ohio performed after learning that a fetus has or may have Down syndrome. Similar laws in other states were found unconstitutional. But tell me that bit again about how he's a "moderate." I could use a laugh. https://t.co/XSi31WJu8m — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) December 22, 2017

Dear @JohnKasich – unless u & yr wife r prepared 2 personally (for the next 18 yrs) provide a loving, stable home 4 every single child born w/downs syndrome (children u forced women you’ve never met 2 bear) I suggest u keep yr hands out of those uteruses. Thnx, ‘ppreciate it. https://t.co/9JjV9alXG0 — Mary Birdsong (@marybirdsong) December 23, 2017

This law shames women, will have a chilling effect on conversations between doctors and patients, & does NOTHING to support actual families taking care of loved ones w/ Down syndrome. Instead, it exploits them as part of a larger strategy to systematically make abortion illegal. https://t.co/plktuVMdVa — NARAL (@NARAL) December 22, 2017

