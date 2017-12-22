From the Washington Post, President Donald Trump has updated the presidential challenge coin, a collector’s item that presidents personalize and give out to supporters and members of the military.
And, as you’d expect, it’s making waves for some reason:
The presidential coin gets a makeover.
Out: “E pluribus unum.”
In: “Make America Great Again.”https://t.co/MhgMYQnM4D
— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 22, 2017
These guys aren’t going to make it another three years if they’re this angry over a souvenir:
Taking "e pluribus unum" off the presidential coin and replacing it with his own name and campaign slogan is Donald in a nutshell–his vision for America is not about uniting us, he seeks to divide us while promoting his own interests over anyone else's. https://t.co/P1T6x3ieLh
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 23, 2017
they just won’t let up. https://t.co/tGmWfeP3aw
— deray (@deray) December 23, 2017
I tried to get one of these from @BarackObama but wasn’t successful. This is obscene https://t.co/FbENnGxY9f
— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) December 23, 2017
Next year: “Hail Trump.” https://t.co/kriOIzTQzb
— Prashant 🗽 (@CoolAssPuppy) December 22, 2017
I want to leave America until this clown is out of office. Who’s looking for a roommate in a non-fascist country? https://t.co/tLPFexTSkg
— Eric Monacelli (@ermonacelli) December 22, 2017
Oh. My. F*cking. God. Trump replaces "E pluribus unum" on presidential coin with "Make America Great Again" and his name in huge letters. https://t.co/DVfPBBUwyP
— Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) December 22, 2017
Once again, a president beyond parody https://t.co/7e34pqONfA
— Catherine Rampell (@crampell) December 22, 2017
If I’m ever the president some staffer is gonna have to talk me out of issuing a presidential coin that replaces “E Pluribus Unum” with “NOBODY SUMMONS MEGATRON!”
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) December 22, 2017
Flashback — Remember when then candidate Obama created his own presidential seal with “Yes We Can” written in Latin? We do:
