From the Washington Post, President Donald Trump has updated the presidential challenge coin, a collector’s item that presidents personalize and give out to supporters and members of the military.

And, as you’d expect, it’s making waves for some reason:

The presidential coin gets a makeover. Out: “E pluribus unum.”

In: “Make America Great Again.”https://t.co/MhgMYQnM4D — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 22, 2017

These guys aren’t going to make it another three years if they’re this angry over a souvenir:

Taking "e pluribus unum" off the presidential coin and replacing it with his own name and campaign slogan is Donald in a nutshell–his vision for America is not about uniting us, he seeks to divide us while promoting his own interests over anyone else's. https://t.co/P1T6x3ieLh — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 23, 2017

I tried to get one of these from @BarackObama but wasn’t successful. This is obscene https://t.co/FbENnGxY9f — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) December 23, 2017

I want to leave America until this clown is out of office. Who’s looking for a roommate in a non-fascist country? https://t.co/tLPFexTSkg — Eric Monacelli (@ermonacelli) December 22, 2017

Oh. My. F*cking. God. Trump replaces "E pluribus unum" on presidential coin with "Make America Great Again" and his name in huge letters. https://t.co/DVfPBBUwyP — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) December 22, 2017

Once again, a president beyond parody https://t.co/7e34pqONfA — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) December 22, 2017

If I’m ever the president some staffer is gonna have to talk me out of issuing a presidential coin that replaces “E Pluribus Unum” with “NOBODY SUMMONS MEGATRON!” — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) December 22, 2017

Flashback — Remember when then candidate Obama created his own presidential seal with “Yes We Can” written in Latin? We do:

