Bill de Blasio is TOTALLY not running for president in 2020…

…as he reminds the audience he has ties to their state:

And to make that point, he showed reporters how he can literally walk and chew gum at the same time:

Trending

More from the Washington Post’s Dave Weigel who covered de Blasio during his tour of New York City’s “6th borough”:

But like any presidential candidate, de Blasio is already in full hypocrite mode. Shot…

…chaser:

As for Iowans, they’re not buying de Blasio’s act. They know he’s thinking about running, via the New York Times:

Even before he spoke, attendees at the holiday party were less convinced he lacked national ambitions.

Cindy Swanson, a Democrat from Des Moines, said she had also seen the mayor on one of his past trips — he came in 2015 and 2016 in a failed effort to influence the national debate.

“Anyone that comes to Iowa this many times, this early is testing the waters,” she said.

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: de blasioiowa