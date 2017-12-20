Bill de Blasio is TOTALLY not running for president in 2020…

Always a convincing statement when you're standing in Iowa … De Blasio in Iowa: ‘I’m not running for president’ https://t.co/NBS0D5en8D — Joe Pounder (@PounderFile) December 20, 2017

…as he reminds the audience he has ties to their state:

Bill de Blasio is giving a speech in Des Moines, talking about his "personal grassroots connection to Iowa" – his grandmother was born in Blanchard, Iowa in 1888. So…. — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) December 20, 2017

And to make that point, he showed reporters how he can literally walk and chew gum at the same time:

.@NYCMayor Bill de Blasio just demonstrated his ability to walk and chew gum at the same time. pic.twitter.com/4MoZlMTGfO — Jillian Jorgensen (@Jill_Jorgensen) December 20, 2017

More from the Washington Post’s Dave Weigel who covered de Blasio during his tour of New York City’s “6th borough”:

Bill de Blasio works the crowd in Des Moines, which if you think about it is really New York’s sixth borough. pic.twitter.com/Ps5zWpzmVp — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) December 20, 2017

But like any presidential candidate, de Blasio is already in full hypocrite mode. Shot…

de Blasio, sounding very Bernie-esque, says Dem hunt for donor cash diluted brand and made party lose. "I don't want the money if the money's going to stand between us and the people." — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) December 20, 2017

…chaser:

De Blasio faced an 18 month federal investigation about his donors that concluded with prosecutors saying his behavior was very sketchy but hard to prove as a crime. https://t.co/DHBcQ1r8ZK — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) December 20, 2017

As for Iowans, they’re not buying de Blasio’s act. They know he’s thinking about running, via the New York Times:

Even before he spoke, attendees at the holiday party were less convinced he lacked national ambitions. Cindy Swanson, a Democrat from Des Moines, said she had also seen the mayor on one of his past trips — he came in 2015 and 2016 in a failed effort to influence the national debate. “Anyone that comes to Iowa this many times, this early is testing the waters,” she said.

