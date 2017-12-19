Here’s the latest from the NTSB on yesterday’s awful train derailment in Washington:
LATEST: NTSB confirms derailed Amtrak train was traveling at 80mph in 30mph zone.
Read more: https://t.co/qxIxjPwlBI pic.twitter.com/4q3gq4gmLG
— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 19, 2017
And “just last month,” the NTSB criticized Amtrak’s safety culture:
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) chairman slammed Amtrak safety practices last month https://t.co/IGQcOqSGA8 pic.twitter.com/iskCXnesdj
— Michael B. Kelley (@MichaelBKelley) December 19, 2017
Time for some answers, Amtrak:
How is it that a train was going 80 mph around a curb where the speed limit was 30 mph? “That’s one of the things we’re going to be investigating,” @NTSB's Bella Dinh-Zarr says. pic.twitter.com/8otvXECynH
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 19, 2017
***
