Here’s the latest from the NTSB on yesterday’s awful train derailment in Washington:

LATEST: NTSB confirms derailed Amtrak train was traveling at 80mph in 30mph zone. Read more: https://t.co/qxIxjPwlBI pic.twitter.com/4q3gq4gmLG — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 19, 2017

And “just last month,” the NTSB criticized Amtrak’s safety culture:

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) chairman slammed Amtrak safety practices last month https://t.co/IGQcOqSGA8 pic.twitter.com/iskCXnesdj — Michael B. Kelley (@MichaelBKelley) December 19, 2017

Time for some answers, Amtrak:

How is it that a train was going 80 mph around a curb where the speed limit was 30 mph? “That’s one of the things we’re going to be investigating,” @NTSB's Bella Dinh-Zarr says. pic.twitter.com/8otvXECynH — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 19, 2017

***

Related:

DAFUQ is wrong with you!? Joy Reid using Amtrak derailment to attack GOP tax cuts (bonus Trump twist) https://t.co/JuqZhPaIzU — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 19, 2017