Rep. Trey Gowdy dropped a major hint in an interview on Friday that big changes could be coming to the FBI next week:

FBI Deputy Director McCabe sscheduled to testify Tuesday to House Intelligence — but will he? "If McCabe is still there," says one panel Republican. And another, Gowdy, tells FoxNews he'd a"be a little bit surprised if he is still an employee of the FBI this time next week." — Billy House (@HouseInSession) December 15, 2017

Reaction from the left was immediate and unhinged:

This is getting very very serious https://t.co/SLxGTJESnE — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 15, 2017

So this seems like a pretty big deal. https://t.co/W0o6VuGIbP — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 15, 2017

Today: 1) GOP rep. calls for his colleagues to demand Mueller's firing. 2) Ranking Dem on House Intel is worried their Russia investigation will be shut down. 3) Trump floats Flynn pardon. 4) Repubs say they expect deputy FBI director to be forced out. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) December 15, 2017

So the guy whose wife took money from Hillary-affiliated donors and then oversaw her email investigation and then was named in a text message about a secret “insurance policy” against Trump might be out? Good.

More from Allahpundit over at Hot Air:

McCabe has spent the past year popping up in the news for all the wrong reasons. In February 2016 he was promoted to deputy director and assumed oversight of the Hillary Emailgate investigation — after his wife had received nearly $700,000 from Democratic groups for a failed run for Virginia state senate. This past February he got caught talking to then-chief of staff Reince Priebus about an allegedly bogus Russiagate story in the NYT, a no-no since DOJ investigations are supposed to be independent of politics. His latest news cameo was (apparently) in the infamous text in August 2016 from FBI agent Peter Strzok to Lisa Page: “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office – that there’s no way he [i.e. Trump] gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.” Who’s “Andy”? Almost certainly it’s Andrew McCabe.

Although it might not be so easy to bounce McCabe because he’s not a political appointee:

Getting rid of McCabe more difficult than it looks. See: https://t.co/D5hA15jZ13 pic.twitter.com/xvpfkYqAIy — Sharky Laguana (@Sharkyl) December 15, 2017

But regardless of what happens with McCabe, next week could be bananas anyway. The Washington Post reported that Jared Kushner’s legal team is looking to hire a crisis public relations firm…

Jared Kushner’s legal team looks to hire crisis public relations firm amid Russia probe https://t.co/hYpfU69jN2 — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 15, 2017

…and CNN reported that Trump’s lawyers are set to meet with Mueller’s team next week as well:

#BREAKING: Trump lawyers John Dowd and Jay Sekulow are set to meet with special counsel Robert Mueller as early as next week https://t.co/MltkcbE3rl — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) December 15, 2017

Buckle up.

