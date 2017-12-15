Game over for Judge Roy Moore? President Donald Trump said this morning to reporters that he thinks it’s time for him to concede his Senate race to Doug Jones:

Reporters ask Trump: Should Roy Moore concede? "I think he should. He tried."https://t.co/Y7nc1yzF1t pic.twitter.com/7hJc7SVyX3 — POLITICO (@politico) December 15, 2017

From Politico:

“I think he should. He tried. I want to support, always, I want to support the person running. We need the seat, we’d like to have the seat,” the president said Friday when asked by reporters on the White House’s South Lawn whether he believes Moore should concede. “As far as Roy Moore, yeah, it’s — I would certainly say he should.”

Moore, however, has other plans and is busy raising money for his “election integrity fund”:

JUST IN: Roy Moore asks for donations to "election integrity fund" after refusing to concede Senate race https://t.co/C2Ftw2B28d pic.twitter.com/C6bFdnpDPs — The Hill (@thehill) December 15, 2017

Just give it up, Judge:

Quite frankly, anyone who is dumb enough to give their money to Moore for this deserves to lose it. There are sheep and there are wolves, folks. Don't be a sheep. https://t.co/ziPsiVEdi1 — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) December 16, 2017

This freaking guy. https://t.co/cQJQZpCMZ8 — Doctor Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 15, 2017

Any person who donates a penny to Roy Moore's "election integrity fund" is stupid. Just send the money my way and I promise I'll spend it better – it would be impossible not to. https://t.co/ssJVAavt4a — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 16, 2017

This man is a sick embarrassment. https://t.co/rtKmZjEo6U — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) December 16, 2017

***

Related:

Laura Ingraham is NOT impressed with the horse Roy Moore rode in on https://t.co/20mP7aVXq7 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 13, 2017

ICYMI ==> Paul Krugman had Dem spin ready to go if Roy Moore won (Hint: 'Beyond parody') https://t.co/KkW0PHfhVl — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 14, 2017

'BATSH*T CRAZY'! Jake Tapper's interview with Roy Moore spokesman leaves viewers 'SPEECHLESS' https://t.co/TDxZRM8on9 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 13, 2017