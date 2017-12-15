Game over for Judge Roy Moore? President Donald Trump said this morning to reporters that he thinks it’s time for him to concede his Senate race to Doug Jones:

From Politico:

“I think he should. He tried. I want to support, always, I want to support the person running. We need the seat, we’d like to have the seat,” the president said Friday when asked by reporters on the White House’s South Lawn whether he believes Moore should concede. “As far as Roy Moore, yeah, it’s — I would certainly say he should.”

Moore, however, has other plans and is busy raising money for his “election integrity fund”:

Trending

Just give it up, Judge:

***

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AlabamaRoy Moore