Put Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska down as “not happy” regarding the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) funding of Roy Moore in Alabama:

NEW: Republican National Committee has transferred $170,000 to the Alabama Republican Party to bolster @MooreSenate campaign — Bob Grip (@Bob_Grip) December 6, 2017

This is a bad decision and very sad day. I believe the women–and RNC previously did too. What's changed? Or is the party just indifferent? https://t.co/sNCiQbOgIg — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) December 6, 2017

This sends a terrible message to victims: “It’s not that the party won't believe you if you come forward. It might. But just doesn't care.” https://t.co/uN8nsPfCBU — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) December 6, 2017

A political party must be about more than expediency. To have any future, a party must have some fundamental convictions and commitments. https://t.co/uN8nsPfCBU — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) December 6, 2017

Sasse then went on to issue an ultimatum to the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC):

If the political committee that I'm a part of (the NRSC) decides to contribute here, I will no longer be a donor to or fund-raiser for it. https://t.co/uN8nsPfCBU — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) December 6, 2017

As of now, the NRSC’s position remains unchanged: If Moore wins, he “should be expelled”:

.@SenCoryGardner reiterates this AM that the @NRSC has not changed its position on Roy Moore (which is that that he should be expelled from the Senate if he wins) — Ali Rogin (@AliABCNews) December 5, 2017

Sasse’s position is that neither candidate is worth a vote:

have said from day one I wouldn't vote for either of them. If you don't reject 2 bad choices now, you won't get better choices in the future https://t.co/X9gATaBKLL — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) December 6, 2017

Sasse also called out fellow Sen. Jeff Falke of Arizona for donating to Moore’s opponent, Doug Jones:

Country over Party pic.twitter.com/JZMTaEYdxQ — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) December 5, 2017

The special election in Alabama is Dec. 12. Currently, Moore leads by 2.3% in the RealClearPolitics poll average.