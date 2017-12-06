Put Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska down as “not happy” regarding the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) funding of Roy Moore in Alabama:
NEW: Republican National Committee has transferred $170,000 to the Alabama Republican Party to bolster @MooreSenate campaign
— Bob Grip (@Bob_Grip) December 6, 2017
This is a bad decision and very sad day. I believe the women–and RNC previously did too. What's changed? Or is the party just indifferent? https://t.co/sNCiQbOgIg
— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) December 6, 2017
This sends a terrible message to victims: “It’s not that the party won't believe you if you come forward. It might. But just doesn't care.” https://t.co/uN8nsPfCBU
— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) December 6, 2017
A political party must be about more than expediency. To have any future, a party must have some fundamental convictions and commitments. https://t.co/uN8nsPfCBU
— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) December 6, 2017
Sasse then went on to issue an ultimatum to the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC):
If the political committee that I'm a part of (the NRSC) decides to contribute here, I will no longer be a donor to or fund-raiser for it. https://t.co/uN8nsPfCBU
— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) December 6, 2017
As of now, the NRSC’s position remains unchanged: If Moore wins, he “should be expelled”:
.@SenCoryGardner reiterates this AM that the @NRSC has not changed its position on Roy Moore (which is that that he should be expelled from the Senate if he wins)
— Ali Rogin (@AliABCNews) December 5, 2017
Sasse’s position is that neither candidate is worth a vote:
have said from day one I wouldn't vote for either of them. If you don't reject 2 bad choices now, you won't get better choices in the future https://t.co/X9gATaBKLL
— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) December 6, 2017
Sasse also called out fellow Sen. Jeff Falke of Arizona for donating to Moore’s opponent, Doug Jones:
Country over Party pic.twitter.com/JZMTaEYdxQ
— Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) December 5, 2017
The special election in Alabama is Dec. 12. Currently, Moore leads by 2.3% in the RealClearPolitics poll average.