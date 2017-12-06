Put Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska down as “not happy” regarding the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) funding of Roy Moore in Alabama:

Sasse then went on to issue an ultimatum to the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC):

As of now, the NRSC’s position remains unchanged: If Moore wins, he “should be expelled”:

Sasse’s position is that neither candidate is worth a vote:

Sasse also called out fellow Sen. Jeff Falke of Arizona for donating to Moore’s opponent, Doug Jones:

The special election in Alabama is Dec. 12. Currently, Moore leads by 2.3% in the RealClearPolitics poll average.

