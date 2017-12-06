Shot…

According to Democrat Senate candidate Doug Jones, Steve Bannon is a “carpetbagging” “outside agitator” because he’s campaigning for Republican Roy Moore:

We don’t need an outside agitator like Steve Bannon carpetbagging in Alabama. — Doug Jones (@GDouglasJones) December 6, 2017

Chaser…

Apparently, outside agitator means something different depending on the person being agitated for. Here’s Jones’ thanks to “outside agitator” Sen. Jeff Flake and his $100 donation:

That’s going to leave a mark:

But it was OK when Hollywood and others swarmed into Georgia's 6th District to help Jon Ossoff? https://t.co/cguU7IOJ9h — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) December 6, 2017

Maybe you should give Jeff Flake from Arizona his hundred bucks back. https://t.co/jYTzApARpU — Cari Kelemen 🇺🇸 (@KelemenCari) December 6, 2017

Jones followed up with this hot take:

Come to think of it, Bannon and Roy Moore have something in common. Neither of them can hold down a job. https://t.co/TslajBCD5E — Doug Jones (@GDouglasJones) December 6, 2017

One week to go!

🔥🔥🔥 We only get one more week of this. https://t.co/oFypZMlZ5K — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 6, 2017

***