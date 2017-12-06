Shot…
According to Democrat Senate candidate Doug Jones, Steve Bannon is a “carpetbagging” “outside agitator” because he’s campaigning for Republican Roy Moore:
We don’t need an outside agitator like Steve Bannon carpetbagging in Alabama.
— Doug Jones (@GDouglasJones) December 6, 2017
Chaser…
Apparently, outside agitator means something different depending on the person being agitated for. Here’s Jones’ thanks to “outside agitator” Sen. Jeff Flake and his $100 donation:
Thanks Jeff. I hope others will donate too!#OneWeek#RightSideOfHistoryhttps://t.co/DIgY5BjJ3B https://t.co/thnRT4omRM
— Doug Jones (@GDouglasJones) December 5, 2017
That’s going to leave a mark:
But it was OK when Hollywood and others swarmed into Georgia's 6th District to help Jon Ossoff? https://t.co/cguU7IOJ9h
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) December 6, 2017
Maybe you should give Jeff Flake from Arizona his hundred bucks back. https://t.co/jYTzApARpU
— Cari Kelemen 🇺🇸 (@KelemenCari) December 6, 2017
Jones followed up with this hot take:
Come to think of it, Bannon and Roy Moore have something in common. Neither of them can hold down a job. https://t.co/TslajBCD5E
— Doug Jones (@GDouglasJones) December 6, 2017
One week to go!
🔥🔥🔥
We only get one more week of this. https://t.co/oFypZMlZ5K
— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 6, 2017
