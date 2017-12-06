Shot…

According to Democrat Senate candidate Doug Jones, Steve Bannon is a “carpetbagging” “outside agitator” because he’s campaigning for Republican Roy Moore:

Chaser…

Apparently, outside agitator means something different depending on the person being agitated for. Here’s Jones’ thanks to “outside agitator” Sen. Jeff Flake and his $100 donation:

That’s going to leave a mark:

Jones followed up with this hot take:

One week to go!

