A Roy Moore campaign staffer was caught on video shoving a news crew before Moore’s arrival in Henagar, AL last night:

Raw video: Man wearing Roy Moore sticker physically attacked a cameraman attempting to film Moore's arrival outside campaign rally a few minutes ago here in Henagar, Alabama. Another man w/ Moore sticker verbally assaulted a second cameraman. pic.twitter.com/faJVV8YpE0 — Connor Sheets (@ConnorASheets) November 28, 2017

The news crew was later identified as being from Fox News:

Film crew identified as a @FoxNews crew we'll have more on @foxnewsnight at 11 https://t.co/01a29Xl8W1 — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) November 28, 2017

Fox News covered the altercation after the event, adding that Moore took no questions from the media or the audience:

"Two individuals…[push] the cameras back & physically manhandle two Fox News photographers." — @jonathanserrie on "scuffle" at Moore event pic.twitter.com/ojRtC1BG0A — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 28, 2017

Fox New producer Dan Gallo weighed in:

The Moore campaign says he'd do interviews if reporters would ask about issues. It's worth noting that reporters were indeed trying to ask Moore about issues on 10/31, back when he said "I'm not commenting on any issues right now." https://t.co/FaWEXhrYkV — Dan Gallo (@dangallo) November 28, 2017

Moore campaign chair Bill Armistead told Gallo that the “…campaign certainly doesn’t condone any pushing or shoving of anyone, certainly not reporters or anyone else”:

Roy Moore campaign chair Bill Armistead tells me tonight he hasn’t seen video of the incident, but adds, “Our campaign certainly doesn’t condone any pushing or shoving of anyone, certainly not reporters or anyone else.” — Dan Gallo (@dangallo) November 28, 2017

Now this isn’t the first time this has happened:

This has happened before. When Roy Moore visited Capitol Hill on 10/31, senior staffers in his campaign put their hands on and pushed Fox News & NBC cameras as reporters attempted to ask Moore questions in the Russell building basement. https://t.co/m8NcL9syWG — Jason Donner (@jason_donner) November 28, 2017

AL Sen Candidate Roy Moore staffers blocked reporters cameras including our Photog John Wallace’s as Moore walked @ Russell Basement this PM pic.twitter.com/g49oZZaqIa — Jason Donner (@jason_donner) October 31, 2017

Bonus: Armistead, who said the campaign doesn’t condone this type of behavior, actually engaged in exactly this type of behavior last month:

It was Roy Moore Campaign Chairman Bill Armistead who put his hands on Fox News’ camera that day. He just told @dangallo this about tonight’s incident: “Our campaign certainly doesn’t condone any pushing or shoving of anyone, certainly not reporters or anyone else.” https://t.co/gHZLKHBYt0 — Jason Donner (@jason_donner) November 28, 2017

