A Roy Moore campaign staffer was caught on video shoving a news crew before Moore’s arrival in Henagar, AL last night:

The news crew was later identified as being from Fox News:

Fox News covered the altercation after the event, adding that Moore took no questions from the media or the audience:

Fox New producer Dan Gallo weighed in:

Moore campaign chair Bill Armistead told Gallo that the “…campaign certainly doesn’t condone any pushing or shoving of anyone, certainly not reporters or anyone else”:

Now this isn’t the first time this has happened:

Bonus: Armistead, who said the campaign doesn’t condone this type of behavior, actually engaged in exactly this type of behavior last month:

