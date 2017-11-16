Shot…

Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore challenged Mitch McConnell last night, tweeting “Bring. It. On.”

Dear Mitch McConnell, Bring. It. On. — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 16, 2017

Chaser…

Like “Bring It On,” the movie about high school cheerleaders starring Kirsten Dunst? Here’s Chris Hansen, Executive Director of the NRSC:

Bring It On is a movie about high school cheerleaders https://t.co/THLhYwpZSf — Chris Hansen (@tankcat) November 16, 2017

Ouch.

Peyton Reed, the film’s director, weighed in, too:

Dear @MooreSenate, You’re not allowed to use the name of my cheerleader movie, you fucking pedophile. https://t.co/Hxk3J5Za15 — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) November 16, 2017

Others mocked the embattled candidate as well.

Jonah Goldberg, NRO:

Ben Shapiro, Daily Wire:

Phil Kerpen, American Commitment (Bonus? quoting from the film):

This is not a democracy. It's a cheerocracy. https://t.co/Qe4HP2kz4f — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 16, 2017

Caleb Howe, Red State:

When your tastes have changed over the years but your pickup lines haven't. https://t.co/nqamlIaPf5 — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) November 16, 2017

Gabrielle Union, actress:

It's already been broughten and you lost. Big time. Your brand of crazy has been categorically rejected…like you at the mall 😐 https://t.co/BhaSrYPjPW — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 16, 2017

Gene Park, Washington Post:

“Bring It On” is literally a movie about high school cheerleaders. https://t.co/6I9gfsYy5R — Gene Park (@GenePark) November 16, 2017

Jeet Heer, New Republic:

"Bring It On" was a movie about high school cheerleaders, so not surprising the phrase stuck in Judge Moore's mind. https://t.co/JytG87651p — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) November 16, 2017

Joe Perticone, Business Insider:

Bring It On (2000) was a popular movie about high school cheerleaders. Can't make this stuff up. https://t.co/SXS2q59ko3 — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) November 16, 2017

Dante Atkins, House staffer (D):

He likes Bring It On because it’s a movie about high school girls https://t.co/B71v8ElOfe — Dante Atkins (@DanteAtkins) November 16, 2017

***