Shot…

Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore challenged Mitch McConnell last night, tweeting “Bring. It. On.”

Chaser…

Like “Bring It On,” the movie about high school cheerleaders starring Kirsten Dunst? Here’s Chris Hansen, Executive Director of the NRSC:

Ouch.

Peyton Reed, the film’s director, weighed in, too:

Trending

Others mocked the embattled candidate as well.

Jonah Goldberg, NRO:

Ben Shapiro, Daily Wire:

Phil Kerpen, American Commitment (Bonus? quoting from the film):

Caleb Howe, Red State:

Gabrielle Union, actress:

Gene Park, Washington Post:

Jeet Heer, New Republic:

Joe Perticone, Business Insider:

Dante Atkins, House staffer (D):

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Mitch McConnellRoy Moore