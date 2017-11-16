Shot…
Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore challenged Mitch McConnell last night, tweeting “Bring. It. On.”
Dear Mitch McConnell,
Bring. It. On.
— Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 16, 2017
Chaser…
Like “Bring It On,” the movie about high school cheerleaders starring Kirsten Dunst? Here’s Chris Hansen, Executive Director of the NRSC:
Bring It On is a movie about high school cheerleaders https://t.co/THLhYwpZSf
— Chris Hansen (@tankcat) November 16, 2017
Ouch.
Peyton Reed, the film’s director, weighed in, too:
Dear @MooreSenate,
You’re not allowed to use the name of my cheerleader movie, you fucking pedophile. https://t.co/Hxk3J5Za15
— Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) November 16, 2017
Others mocked the embattled candidate as well.
Jonah Goldberg, NRO:
Freudian slip? pic.twitter.com/rFeuDEV9un
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) November 16, 2017
Ben Shapiro, Daily Wire:
Is. My. Favorite. Movie. I. Think. You. Can. Guess. Why. https://t.co/pu549E7MGu
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2017
Phil Kerpen, American Commitment (Bonus? quoting from the film):
This is not a democracy. It's a cheerocracy. https://t.co/Qe4HP2kz4f
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 16, 2017
Caleb Howe, Red State:
When your tastes have changed over the years but your pickup lines haven't. https://t.co/nqamlIaPf5
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) November 16, 2017
Gabrielle Union, actress:
It's already been broughten and you lost. Big time. Your brand of crazy has been categorically rejected…like you at the mall 😐 https://t.co/BhaSrYPjPW
— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 16, 2017
Gene Park, Washington Post:
“Bring It On” is literally a movie about high school cheerleaders. https://t.co/6I9gfsYy5R
— Gene Park (@GenePark) November 16, 2017
Jeet Heer, New Republic:
"Bring It On" was a movie about high school cheerleaders, so not surprising the phrase stuck in Judge Moore's mind. https://t.co/JytG87651p
— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) November 16, 2017
Joe Perticone, Business Insider:
Bring It On (2000) was a popular movie about high school cheerleaders. Can't make this stuff up. https://t.co/SXS2q59ko3
— Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) November 16, 2017
Dante Atkins, House staffer (D):
He likes Bring It On because it’s a movie about high school girls https://t.co/B71v8ElOfe
— Dante Atkins (@DanteAtkins) November 16, 2017
***