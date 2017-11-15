By now, if you’re a college football fan, you’ve heard of the University of Miami’s “turnover chain,” a five-and-a-half pound gold-plated necklace with organ and green sapphire stones that’s given to a player on the Hurricanes after recovering a turnover. Here’s the ceremony in case you haven’t seen it yet:

Even though I knew the turnover chain presentation was coming it still got me so hyped pic.twitter.com/7ciG1fbyB3 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 12, 2017

It’s a big hit in Florida, and apparently, it’s been copied in the statehouse as well. Check it out:

TURNOVER CHAIN! FL Sen. Dem leader Oscar Braynon rewards Sen. Perry Thurston for passing legislation to replace Confederate Gen Kirby Smith with Mary Jane McLeod Bethune in Statuary Hall in the US Capitol pic.twitter.com/ylVUgVtEL0 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) November 15, 2017

Well, changing statues is kind of like a change in possession in football. Maybe.

The Democrats’ chain was made by Sen. Lauren Book for fellow Ds who pass big legislation — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) November 15, 2017

Because Florida, that’s why:

Make it stop https://t.co/2g6qAr0z7K — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) November 15, 2017

You really don't have to do this https://t.co/hkjNaSdaHM — Eric Lauzin (@Lauzin) November 15, 2017

Okay okay let's just dial this shit back a little. https://t.co/MJmUbrJkp8 — Kyle Hyde (@KyleHyde2) November 15, 2017

Does that mean the original turnover chain isn’t cool anymore?

RIP, turnover chain. We hardly knew ‘ya!

***