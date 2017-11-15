By now, if you’re a college football fan, you’ve heard of the University of Miami’s “turnover chain,” a five-and-a-half pound gold-plated necklace with organ and green sapphire stones that’s given to a player on the Hurricanes after recovering a turnover. Here’s the ceremony in case you haven’t seen it yet:

It’s a big hit in Florida, and apparently, it’s been copied in the statehouse as well. Check it out:

Well, changing statues is kind of like a change in possession in football. Maybe.

Because Florida, that’s why:

Does that mean the original turnover chain isn’t cool anymore?

RIP, turnover chain. We hardly knew ‘ya!

