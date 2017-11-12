Well, it looks like the future King of England has some explaining to do:

And that Jewish emigration to Israel is what’s responsible for terrorism:

Anti-Semitism, it’s everywhere:

Trending

Nigel Farage wants to know where’s the criticism:

But is it really that surprising since no member of the Royal Family has ever visited Israel?

How is that even possible?!

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-SemitismPrince Charles