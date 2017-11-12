Well, it looks like the future King of England has some explaining to do:

Prince Charles wrote to a close friend urging the US to — “take on the Jewish lobby.” https://t.co/aqoeIHA9Hm — Ben Judah (@b_judah) November 12, 2017

And that Jewish emigration to Israel is what’s responsible for terrorism:

Time to put an end to the self serving arrogant British monarchy. #Princecharles is a #Jew hating bum. pic.twitter.com/kbrxpkWPgA — David Ha'ivri 🇮🇱 (@haivri) November 12, 2017

Anti-Semitism, it’s everywhere:

Nigel Farage wants to know where’s the criticism:

I recently made some remarks praising the achievements of Jewish Americans and was condemned (as usual). Where is the outcry from the same commentators over Prince Charles? https://t.co/b6XWNILaEU — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 12, 2017

But is it really that surprising since no member of the Royal Family has ever visited Israel?

not a single member of the Royal Family has ever paid an official visit to Israel ?#UK #Israel #PrinceCharles https://t.co/NPqWEoNAsQ — Roben Canes🏈zad (@robenfarzad) November 12, 2017

How is that even possible?!

***

