Well, it looks like the future King of England has some explaining to do:
Prince Charles wrote to a close friend urging the US to — “take on the Jewish lobby.” https://t.co/aqoeIHA9Hm
— Ben Judah (@b_judah) November 12, 2017
And that Jewish emigration to Israel is what’s responsible for terrorism:
Time to put an end to the self serving arrogant British monarchy. #Princecharles is a #Jew hating bum. pic.twitter.com/kbrxpkWPgA
— David Ha'ivri 🇮🇱 (@haivri) November 12, 2017
Anti-Semitism, it’s everywhere:
— Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) November 12, 2017
Nigel Farage wants to know where’s the criticism:
I recently made some remarks praising the achievements of Jewish Americans and was condemned (as usual). Where is the outcry from the same commentators over Prince Charles? https://t.co/b6XWNILaEU
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 12, 2017
But is it really that surprising since no member of the Royal Family has ever visited Israel?
not a single member of the Royal Family has ever paid an official visit to Israel ?#UK #Israel #PrinceCharles https://t.co/NPqWEoNAsQ
— Roben Canes🏈zad (@robenfarzad) November 12, 2017
How is that even possible?!
***
