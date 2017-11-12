We hate to say it, but Gov. Howard Dean is correct here: Dems, if you want to win in Alabama, stay the hell out of the state:

This is just what we do NOT need. Alabama is not a place to bring in a lot of Yankees to tell them what they need to do. Send Jones money!! https://t.co/rsT5pg36el — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) November 12, 2017

Dean was responding to a Twitter user from New York who said, “We Dems need to get buses down to Alabama now to knock on doors for @GDouglasJones. This is a winnable seat & policy game changer. Let’s organize this.”

Howard's making sense here That wouldn't go over so well https://t.co/sNbvNlwHv8 — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) November 12, 2017

This is exactly right. Nothing is more annoying than Yankees who move down here and then tell us southerners what we're doing is wrong…and why it's so much better up north. That's definitely that case in the Deep South. https://t.co/DcZ130zpMk — Thomas Fornash (@Tom4nash) November 12, 2017

This. I've been hearing about a lot of poor strategic decisions from Dems. As a native Alabamian and political scientists, money is the best thing outside folks can do to help Jones. https://t.co/y6F0i8EBCn — Ellen (@ellenmkey) November 12, 2017

Hardest hit might be Alyssa Milano, who traveled to Georgia to try to elect Jon Ossoff, but failed. Here she is promoting Moore’s opponent, Doug Jones, and calling on people to volunteer:

While everyone is talking about what an evil man #NoMoore is, I’d like to direct you to his opponent @GDouglasJones and all the good he’s done in his life: pic.twitter.com/x8AzlIxJEh — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 11, 2017

Doug Jones is committed to the people of Alabama and the #kitchentableissues that affect families every day. You can read more about how he feels about the issues here: https://t.co/vXdqSnl2Nw — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 11, 2017

If you’re inspired to make a difference and want to volunteer with the Doug Jones campaign, you can sign up here: https://t.co/rtdnmj2nQv — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 11, 2017

Maybe she’ll travel to Alabama, too?

FWIW, the latest poll has Jones up by 4:

New Alabama poll: Doug Jones 46%, Roy Moore 42%. First poll to show Jones in the lead. https://t.co/HVJlVUjucf — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 12, 2017

