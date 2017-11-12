We hate to say it, but Gov. Howard Dean is correct here: Dems, if you want to win in Alabama, stay the hell out of the state:

Dean was responding to a Twitter user from New York who said, “We Dems need to get buses down to Alabama now to knock on doors for @GDouglasJones. This is a winnable seat & policy game changer. Let’s organize this.”

Hardest hit might be Alyssa Milano, who traveled to Georgia to try to elect Jon Ossoff, but failed. Here she is promoting Moore’s opponent, Doug Jones, and calling on people to volunteer:

Maybe she’ll travel to Alabama, too?

FWIW, the latest poll has Jones up by 4:

