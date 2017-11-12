Apparently, it’s dress Donald Trump up like Hillary Clinton week during the president’s trip to Asia.
Here he is in the Philippines with President Rodrigo Duterte:
The U.S. helped crush ISIS-backed fighters who occupied a southern city in the Philippines https://t.co/YGYiQo9Re0
— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 13, 2017
Which looks a lot like what Hillary wore at the 3rd presidential debate in 2016:
Does @realDonaldTrump realize that now TWICE on this disastrous trip, they’ve just straight up trolled him with vintage @HillaryClinton suits? #LikeThePresidencyHeCantQuiteMakeItWork pic.twitter.com/i2BDvjp7gH
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 12, 2017
Who wore it better? Our vote’s for Trump:
It was one year ago today that Trump called Hillary a "nasty woman" in the third and final debate.
Now, we are *all* Nasty Women. pic.twitter.com/pBYsaMSDng
— Hillary Warned Us 🦃 (@HillaryWarnedUs) October 19, 2017
Bonus shot:
.@realDonaldTrump joins other leaders in a handshake with President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, right, during the opening ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit pic.twitter.com/mfqTU8AmUr
— Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) November 13, 2017
ATTITUDE pic.twitter.com/GVAUpdHhUD
— El Chapoquiddick (@Not_James_Vogel) November 13, 2017
That’s going to be an instant classic.
***
