Apparently, it’s dress Donald Trump up like Hillary Clinton week during the president’s trip to Asia.

Here he is in the Philippines with President Rodrigo Duterte:

The U.S. helped crush ISIS-backed fighters who occupied a southern city in the Philippines https://t.co/YGYiQo9Re0 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 13, 2017

Which looks a lot like what Hillary wore at the 3rd presidential debate in 2016:

Does @realDonaldTrump realize that now TWICE on this disastrous trip, they’ve just straight up trolled him with vintage @HillaryClinton suits? #LikeThePresidencyHeCantQuiteMakeItWork pic.twitter.com/i2BDvjp7gH — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 12, 2017

Who wore it better? Our vote’s for Trump:

It was one year ago today that Trump called Hillary a "nasty woman" in the third and final debate. Now, we are *all* Nasty Women. pic.twitter.com/pBYsaMSDng — Hillary Warned Us 🦃 (@HillaryWarnedUs) October 19, 2017

Bonus shot:

.@realDonaldTrump joins other leaders in a handshake with President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, right, during the opening ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit pic.twitter.com/mfqTU8AmUr — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) November 13, 2017

That’s going to be an instant classic.

***

Related:

Donald Trump at APEC inspires HILLARY-ous who wore it better https://t.co/IsFnEdvyIb — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 11, 2017

ESCALATION: Duterte sends in tanks, attack helicopters to battle ISIS-affiliate in Marawi https://t.co/MmqeSU7HLd — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 25, 2017