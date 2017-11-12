Apparently, it’s dress Donald Trump up like Hillary Clinton week during the president’s trip to Asia.

Here he is in the Philippines with President Rodrigo Duterte:

Which looks a lot like what Hillary wore at the 3rd presidential debate in 2016:

Who wore it better? Our vote’s for Trump:

Trending

Bonus shot:

That’s going to be an instant classic.

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpHillary ClintonRodrigo Duterte