Oh, FFS:

Elizabeth Warren walks back "rigged" comments, says "the overall 2016 primary process was fair," but DNC had "some bias." https://t.co/0ttb5M5YCL — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) November 9, 2017

Now she says the 2016 Dem primary was “fair”:

“I agree with what Donna Brazile has said over the last few days; that while there was some bias at the DNC, the overall 2016 primary process was fair and Hillary made history,” she said in an interview.

How does she go from answering “yes” to Jake Tapper’s question, “do you agree that [the 2016 primary] was rigged?”

Elizabeth Warren just answered "yes" when @jaketapper asked whether she thinks the 2016 Democratic nominating process was rigged for Clinton — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) November 2, 2017

Video here:

Elizabeth Warren -> Hillary Rigged the DNC against Bernie pic.twitter.com/Q9yYfQZkWK — Drew Liquerman 🇺🇸 (@DrewLiquerman) November 7, 2017

Good luck with this:

Elizabeth Warren walks back her claim that the DNC primary was rigged. https://t.co/vRn51NIGBR Too be fair, Donna Brazile walked it back too — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 9, 2017

***

Related:

ICYMI ==> SHAMELESS: Elizabeth Warren assigns blame for Texas church shooting (just guess) https://t.co/surBcB1P5q — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 6, 2017

Oh, MY! This old Hillary tweet makes Liz Warren's about-face EVEN MORE awkward https://t.co/b5FU8h2EZc — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 3, 2017