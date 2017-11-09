Oh, FFS:

Now she says the 2016 Dem primary was “fair”:

“I agree with what Donna Brazile has said over the last few days; that while there was some bias at the DNC, the overall 2016 primary process was fair and Hillary made history,” she said in an interview.

How does she go from answering “yes” to Jake Tapper’s question, “do you agree that [the 2016 primary] was rigged?”

Trending

Video here:

Good luck with this:

***

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donna BrazileElizabeth Warren