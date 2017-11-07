We expect you’ll see this clip about a bajillion times today of NBC’s Ali Vitali asking President Donald Trump, “Would you consider extreme vetting on people trying to buy a gun?”
NBC News' @alivitali asks President Trump: "Would you consider extreme vetting on people trying to buy a gun?" pic.twitter.com/9OFwa5eWKv
— NBC News (@NBCNews) November 7, 2017
Sigh. The only reason the killer in Texas was able to buy a gun was that the vetting procedures in place failed. What would more extreme vetting entail of the government can’t get the basic right?
The shooter in Texas had a background check. He passed but should have failed.
The checks are only as good as the info put in.
FIX THAT. https://t.co/axqfAGylJX
— Josh Perry 🎄 (@MrJoshPerry) November 7, 2017
And it could get a whole lot worse for the Department of the Defense. A new article on The Trace suggests that the reporting of domestic violence incidents to the FBI — like the one with Kelley in Texas that would have prevented him from buying his guns — is just not being done:
If we can’t agree to fix this, then we’re nuts. The military isn’t reporting domestic violence convictions to the FBI? pic.twitter.com/72KOUqFNzE
— David French (@DavidAFrench) November 7, 2017
Not being done “under Obama’s watch”:
Under Obama's watch.
— Smart Girl (@smartgirls4gop) November 7, 2017
It would be nice of Ali Vitali and the rest of the media start asking the previous administration why this happened, ‘eh?
