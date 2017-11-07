We expect you’ll see this clip about a bajillion times today of NBC’s Ali Vitali asking President Donald Trump, “Would you consider extreme vetting on people trying to buy a gun?”

Sigh. The only reason the killer in Texas was able to buy a gun was that the vetting procedures in place failed. What would more extreme vetting entail of the government can’t get the basic right?

And it could get a whole lot worse for the Department of the Defense. A new article on The Trace suggests that the reporting of domestic violence incidents to the FBI — like the one with Kelley in Texas that would have prevented him from buying his guns — is just not being done:

Not being done “under Obama’s watch”:

It would be nice of Ali Vitali and the rest of the media start asking the previous administration why this happened, ‘eh?

