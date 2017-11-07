Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) thinks “anyone convicted of domestic abuse should see their rights under the 2nd Amendment severely curtailed.” Who wants to tell him?

A simple idea: Anyone convicted of domestic abuse should see their rights under the 2nd Amendment severely curtailed. https://t.co/bsyihrklJf — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) November 6, 2017

Schatz the bed!

That's been federal law for several decades now. You can even look it up: 18 U.S.C. 922(g)(9). #TheMoreYouKnow https://t.co/jGxBnWfj4J — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 6, 2017

You'll be pleased to learn Senator that Congress already made your idea law! https://t.co/hwGpSWZ7ek — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) November 6, 2017

A simpler idea Look up the law that already does exactly that You're a Senator, & that is embarrassing https://t.co/TbUtOHF0ZD — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) November 7, 2017

This is already law. Is it so much to ask that members of Congress familiarize themselves with the topics they so eagerly wish to address? https://t.co/YFlwfqrXtw — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 7, 2017

Even Congresscritters don't realize the laws we've already got in place https://t.co/1MxJH4LEBC — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) November 6, 2017

Wouldn't it be SUPER embarrassing if an elected official was advocating for a law that already exists? https://t.co/6Vj7n5RU8C — Ana Rosa Quintana (@ana_r_quintana) November 7, 2017

Here’s the text in case he’s interested:

From 1996, even:

So simple that Congress did this in 1996! https://t.co/wYWMBCbClahttps://t.co/IZjj9pugtC — Rachael Larimore (@RachaelBL) November 6, 2017

Screenshot for posterity:

***

Related:

OUCHVILLE: Ben Shapiro takes Ted Lieu to the SHED for grandstanding during moment of silence https://t.co/F8hWkbtjuA — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 7, 2017

ICYMI ==> Detail about man who shot Texas gunman kicks lefty narrative 'right in the kisser' https://t.co/fT2sOZnK2g — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 7, 2017

'Under Obama's watch': It's time for @AliVitali to ask the previous admin about 'extreme vetting' for gun… https://t.co/yH7d8RPnQQ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 7, 2017