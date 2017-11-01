There’s a lot of debate on Twitter over the meaning of “Allahu Akbar” after yesterday’s jihadi terror attack in New York City where it’s reported the alleged terrorist said those words when confronted by police.

Now we won’t change any minds on “Allahu Akbar,” but can we at least agree this mispronunciation of the phrase is, inarguably, 100% true?

I just saw a TV reporter pronouncing it as ‘aloo akbar’ which literally translates to ‘potatoes are the greatest’ https://t.co/6qLi52fU2y — Aisha Sultan (@AishaS) October 31, 2017

Potatoes ARE the greatest, carb-counts be damned!

fact check: potatoes are, in fact, the greatest https://t.co/OWIGenOxpX — Gabe Rosenberg (@GabrielJR) November 1, 2017

To be fair, potatoes are pretty great https://t.co/9uqrUvyj5A — Amelia Gapin 🦃 (@EntirelyAmelia) November 1, 2017

Now this I can get behind. https://t.co/0DHR9jqR7P — Naomi O'Leary (@NaomiOhReally) November 1, 2017

And cue the Irish jokes:

Easy mistake… This is what the IRA used to yell. https://t.co/8PrvOgFrYb — Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) November 1, 2017

The Irish and Muslim communities share a great cultural bond. https://t.co/aeQ2zQZvLL — Eoghan McDermott (@eoghanmcdermo) November 1, 2017

thank god we can go back to hating on the irish https://t.co/3jK8IrzYdU — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) November 1, 2017

I'm Irish. Potatoes are the greatest. Aloo Akbar indeed. https://t.co/Z1jayA0lGs — Seamus Dever (@seamusdever) November 1, 2017

Case closed.

***

Related:

WATCH: Man screams 'CNN IS FAKE NEWS!' during Anderson Cooper's broadcast last night in NYC https://t.co/bnLEhOxAWU — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 1, 2017