In a now-deleted tweet, Wisconsin Democrat Randy Bryce, who hopes to challenge Paul Ryan in 2018, implied that if Jared Kushner goes to jail, his wife Ivanka Trump “okay,” as in a relationship with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

Bryce apologized for his “word choice”:

I posted a tweet about Ivanka Trump yesterday that I regret & deleted. I'm sorry for my word choice. Thank YOU to activists who commented — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) October 31, 2017

Weak apology, dude. “Word choice” was not what was wrong with the tweet. Here’s a screenshot:

I don't see a problem with your tweet. pic.twitter.com/rCRxg2PJlZ — ImpeachTrump (@TeamImpeachment) October 31, 2017

Nope, he doesn’t get it:

1/4 I appreciate that @IronStache acknowledged the women he outraged & deleted his sexist tweet, but I'm still not sure he gets it… https://t.co/kW65FD0sre — Cathy Myers (@CathyMyersWI) October 31, 2017

2/4 He didn't delete the other degrading tweet that sexualized & objectified a woman he disagreed with politically https://t.co/zEwk32vMwQ — Cathy Myers (@CathyMyersWI) October 31, 2017

3/4 Misogynistic attacks are never acceptable – not today, not yesterday, not last year. https://t.co/H536Qu4COK — Cathy Myers (@CathyMyersWI) October 31, 2017

4/4 As progressives, we must do better. Let's show #WI01 women we care @Ironstache by hosting a candidate forum to discuss their priorities — Cathy Myers (@CathyMyersWI) October 31, 2017

***