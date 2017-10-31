In a now-deleted tweet, Wisconsin Democrat Randy Bryce, who hopes to challenge Paul Ryan in 2018, implied that if Jared Kushner goes to jail, his wife Ivanka Trump “okay,” as in a relationship with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:
Don’t worry @jaredkushner regardless of what might go down – she’ll be okay. #MuellerTime pic.twitter.com/5bYOTcf7Gf
— Randy Bryce (@IronStache) October 29, 2017
Bryce apologized for his “word choice”:
I posted a tweet about Ivanka Trump yesterday that I regret & deleted. I'm sorry for my word choice. Thank YOU to activists who commented
— Randy Bryce (@IronStache) October 31, 2017
Weak apology, dude. “Word choice” was not what was wrong with the tweet. Here’s a screenshot:
I don't see a problem with your tweet. pic.twitter.com/rCRxg2PJlZ
— ImpeachTrump (@TeamImpeachment) October 31, 2017
Nope, he doesn’t get it:
1/4 I appreciate that @IronStache acknowledged the women he outraged & deleted his sexist tweet, but I'm still not sure he gets it… https://t.co/kW65FD0sre
— Cathy Myers (@CathyMyersWI) October 31, 2017
2/4 He didn't delete the other degrading tweet that sexualized & objectified a woman he disagreed with politically https://t.co/zEwk32vMwQ
— Cathy Myers (@CathyMyersWI) October 31, 2017
3/4 Misogynistic attacks are never acceptable – not today, not yesterday, not last year. https://t.co/H536Qu4COK
— Cathy Myers (@CathyMyersWI) October 31, 2017
4/4 As progressives, we must do better. Let's show #WI01 women we care @Ironstache by hosting a candidate forum to discuss their priorities
— Cathy Myers (@CathyMyersWI) October 31, 2017
***