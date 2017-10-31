In a now-deleted tweet, Wisconsin Democrat Randy Bryce, who hopes to challenge Paul Ryan in 2018, implied that if Jared Kushner goes to jail, his wife Ivanka Trump “okay,” as in a relationship with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

Bryce apologized for his “word choice”:

Weak apology, dude. “Word choice” was not what was wrong with the tweet. Here’s a screenshot:

Nope, he doesn’t get it:

