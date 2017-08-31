The New York Times is getting in on all of the viral fire ant stories coming out of Houston that we’ve been telling you about, but with a twist.
You see, the NYT found someone who has never read the Bible to compare what’s normal behavior of fire ants to what’s in the book of Revelations:
Sheesh. Nightmares? Yes. The Apocalypse? Get a grip.
***
