The New York Times is getting in on all of the viral fire ant stories coming out of Houston that we’ve been telling you about, but with a twist.

You see, the NYT found someone who has never read the Bible to compare what’s normal behavior of fire ants to what’s in the book of Revelations:

Sheesh. Nightmares? Yes. The Apocalypse? Get a grip.

