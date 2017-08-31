Two explosions and blake smoke are being reported at the Arkema chemical plant in Crosby, TX this morning:
Statement from #Arkema via @KPRC2 re: chemical plant explosions. pic.twitter.com/QvPIIvwkva
— Adrianna Hopkins (@AdriannaHopkins) August 31, 2017
A total of 10 deputies are at the hospital seeking treatment:
One deputy taken to hospital after inhaling fumes from Archem plant in Crosby. 9 others drove themselves to hospital as precaution.
— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 31, 2017
Citizens are being told to avoid the area:
Update on #Crosby #Arkema. pic.twitter.com/gYYHBzy6n7
— Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) August 31, 2017
Emergency responders still have to tell people to stay away from homes near Arkema in Crosby. Couple of cars found back way. IT IS NOT SAFE!
— Haley Hernandez (@HaleyKPRC) August 31, 2017
— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 31, 2017
No smell out here right now. EMS telling media they may move us further back. Right now we are at roadblock, 2.3 miles from plant #abc13 https://t.co/fLyqmDAqkX
— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 31, 2017
Gunshots were also reported near the plant:
I don't think you can hear it on video but I think I hear gunshots south of the plant. That's why I'm distracted in this report. Sorry pic.twitter.com/FJxZlgfOrt
— Haley Hernandez (@HaleyKPRC) August 31, 2017
