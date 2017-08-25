It’s a rather busy Friday night…

Category 4 hurricane? Check.

North Korea launches missiles? Check

Pardon for Joe Arpaio? Check.

And now we’re seeing a report that White House adviser Sebastian Gorka has resigned in a huff:

BUT WAIT THERE’S MORE. Federalist is now reporting that Gorka has resigned https://t.co/BfBtAYfPy8 — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) August 26, 2017

Apparently Gorka feels the current White House isn’t MAGA enough:

Saying "forces that do not support the MAGA promise are – for now – ascendant" in WH, Gorka resigns https://t.co/p0q5slWKnc — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 26, 2017

From Mollie Hemingway:

In a blunt resignation letter, the national security and counterterrorism expert expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the Trump administration. “[G]iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are – for now – ascendant within the White House,” Gorka wrote. “As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House.”

So, what happens next?!

Trump pardons Arpaio.

Gorka resigns from admin in a huff.

Hurricane Harvey upgrades to Cat 4.

Mets play the Nats. Slow Friday afternoon. — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) August 26, 2017

Update. Some White House aides are telling the press that Gorka was pushed out:

Two White House officials say Sebastian Gorka did not resign, but rather was pushed out. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) August 26, 2017

two admin officials tell me Gorka was pushed out, did not resign, had been on vacation for weeks. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 26, 2017

A White House official told me: "Sebastian Gorka did not resign, but I can confirm he no longer works at the White House." — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) August 26, 2017

Update 2. However Gorka left the White House, he’s changed his bio on Twitter:

Gorka has quickly updated his Twitter bio to delete WH job title – tonight on the left, a week ago on the right pic.twitter.com/Ar9YLU4JAf — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) August 26, 2017

***