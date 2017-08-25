It’s a rather busy Friday night…

Category 4 hurricane? Check.

North Korea launches missiles? Check

Pardon for Joe Arpaio? Check.

And now we’re seeing a report that White House adviser Sebastian Gorka has resigned in a huff:

Apparently Gorka feels the current White House isn’t MAGA enough:

From Mollie Hemingway:

In a blunt resignation letter, the national security and counterterrorism expert expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the Trump administration. “[G]iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are – for now – ascendant within the White House,” Gorka wrote. “As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House.”

So, what happens next?!

Update. Some White House aides are telling the press that Gorka was pushed out:

Update 2. However Gorka left the White House, he’s changed his bio on Twitter:

Tags: MAGASebastian GorkaTrump