You can’t make this up: Pink pussy hats are being phased out because the hats could be offensive to “transgender women and gender nonbinary people” as well as “women of color because their genitals are more likely to be brown than pink.”

Via the Washington Free Beacon:

And now The Women’s March is getting rid of the pussy hats…as to not offend trans women and women of varying pussy color… (Coincidentally, Varying Pussy Color was the name of of my indie band in Brooklyn back in 2002.) pic.twitter.com/fZ92gVuCyt — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 11, 2018

Nope, not a joke!

I sincerely thought this was just a joke.. but it’s not. https://t.co/13c9wR9mf8 — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) January 11, 2018

This is too fucking perfect. Pussy hats at the women’s marches aren’t inclusive enough for protesters. https://t.co/zK2tDqlQmU — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 11, 2018

The essence of progressive identity politics is that there's always another hill of Peak Wokeness ahead of us to climb… — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 11, 2018

Where does it end?

Hats in general are anti-woke because they exclude marginalized people like the headless horseman of Irving Washington. https://t.co/vwQKszYQhL — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) January 11, 2018

Or maybe Women’s March organizers finally get that the hats are dumb:

I also have a sneaking suspicion that this is an excuse, and the national org is actually moving away from the "pussy hats" because, well, they're stupid and unserious. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 11, 2018

And for the winner of the bad timing award, here’s the New York Times asking what’s become of your pussy hat:

What have you done with your "pussy hat"? Do you still wear it, or have you found a practical use for it? We'd like to hear from you. https://t.co/XXgjkzBUh2 — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) January 11, 2018

