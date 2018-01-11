You can’t make this up: Pink pussy hats are being phased out because the hats could be offensive to “transgender women and gender nonbinary people” as well as “women of color because their genitals are more likely to be brown than pink.”

Via the Washington Free Beacon:

Nope, not a joke!

Where does it end?

Or maybe Women’s March organizers finally get that the hats are dumb:

And for the winner of the bad timing award, here’s the New York Times asking what’s become of your pussy hat:

***

