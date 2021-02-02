Amazon released its plans for the company’s new HQ in Crystal City in Virginia and WTF is this:

Welcome to the neighborhood, Amazon:

It’s the poop emoji. Literally:

See?

Trending

Others thought it looked like a “supervillain’s lair”:

Or the biblical Tower of Babel:

Others saw soft-serve ice cream:

Right?

Remember the series, “Life After People”? Yeah . . . this is what it looked like:

Or a, um, marital aid:

And if you don’t know what a “Bad Dragon” is, please don’t Google it from a work computer:

***

Tags: Amazon