NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang announced on Twitter this morning that he’s tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms:

After testing negative as recently as this weekend, I have taken a positive COVID rapid test. I'm experiencing mild symptoms, but am otherwise feeling well & in good spirits. I'm quarantining & adhering to public health guidelines until I can get back out on the campaign trail.👍 — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) February 2, 2021

Evelyn already has me very well-contained and cared for. 😀 — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) February 2, 2021

Send him money to make him fell better, y’all:

Yang, who had refused to suspend in-person campaigning during the pandemic, reportedly went into quarantine when one of his staffers tested positive:

⚡️Andrew Yang has tested positive for coronavirus The ex-Dem W.H. contender-turned-local politician made numerous public appearances, speeches, subway rides and visits to stores, since launching his mayoral run. A Yang staffer previously tested positive.https://t.co/p6DidXRtzq — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 2, 2021

You see, campaigning in-person is an essential activity but opening your business to feed your family in NYC is still too dangerous:

What did he think was going to happen after talking to every single street passerby in NYC? Speedy recovery anyways! https://t.co/9hhwvv8UiW — Nikolaj🍦 (@nikicaga) February 2, 2021

And as we told you in December, Yang didn’t see the need to wear a mask while meeting indoors with Rev. Al Sharpton:

With indoor dining banned, why didn't NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang wear a mask when he met with Al Sharpton? https://t.co/4GthDbGumM — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 24, 2020

So, he’s a super-spreader?

Yang is a super spreader. That's how this works right? https://t.co/Xjcl7H0zTH — Zidan Lianciel (@Zidan_Lianciel) February 2, 2021

Yes. This is EXACTLY how it works.

