NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang announced on Twitter this morning that he’s tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms:

Yang, who had refused to suspend in-person campaigning during the pandemic, reportedly went into quarantine when one of his staffers tested positive:

You see, campaigning in-person is an essential activity but opening your business to feed your family in NYC is still too dangerous:

And as we told you in December, Yang didn’t see the need to wear a mask while meeting indoors with Rev. Al Sharpton:

So, he’s a super-spreader?

Yes. This is EXACTLY how it works.

