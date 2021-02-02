Well, look at this! From Axios:

New: in December, Hunter Biden hired a new criminal defense lawyer. A month later, on inauguration day, one of his close colleagues was appointed as the acting head of DOJ's criminal division https://t.co/xv8LHEsaop — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) February 2, 2021

Yes, it’s not problematic just like it wasn’t problematic to the people at the DOJ when Andrew McCabe was appointed to lead the Trump investigation after his wife was getting help from top Dems, including Hillary Clinton:

It's not necessarily problematic—the Biden investigation is being run by the US Attorney in Delaware, not Main Justice—but experts say it shows the need for strict ethics enforcement right off the bat https://t.co/xv8LHEsaop — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) February 2, 2021

The “close colleague,” Nick McQuaid, is qualified for the role we’ll note:

For some context here, Nick McQuaid was going to be on the short list for a senior position at DOJ or the WH in any Democratic administration. He is a talented lawyer who served as principal Deputy WH Counsel under President Obama. https://t.co/nrX6270Mpm — Andy Wright (@AndyMcCanse) February 2, 2021

And according to former Obama DOJ spox Matthew Miller, “he will be recused”:

He will be recused from the investigation and entirely walled off from it, as happens every time someone joins DOJ from a big law firm. This isn’t really a story unless there is evidence to the contrary. https://t.co/eOMmNYeCN2 — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) February 2, 2021

But that’s not really good enough, is it? Time for a special counsel:

This is exactly why Judge Garland must commit to appointing a special counsel. https://t.co/ereFVIYcMU — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) February 2, 2021

And we trust libs would feel very differently if this were a story about Donald Trump Jr., right?

My best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with the girl who saw Ferris pass out at 31 Flavors last night. I guess it's pretty serious. https://t.co/l5qBdcfKSs — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) February 2, 2021

Wait, Bill Clinton’s press secretary is throwing around Jeffrey Epstein allegations? What?

And you @johncoryn silently stood by as your party incited a violent coup against our government. I think these lawyers will sleep fine tonight. Also don't remember you expressing any concern about Bill Barr's connection to Jeffrey Epstein. https://t.co/C5PSUykmwN — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 2, 2021

And Axios is right-wing now?

Good example of propaganda in the Bad Faith Era Tucker "reports" on a misleading thing about "Hunter Biden" ➡️

Right-wing media launders it through trusted media ➡️

Republicans spread it as a nepotism/corruption story and never have to address how they approved of Jared/Ivanka https://t.co/qLGl8gDxYT — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) February 2, 2021

Guys, it’s an issue:

Please, someone do a six degrees of separation between Hunter Biden and @JohnCornyn https://t.co/T5nfHcPbPo — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) February 2, 2021

so what https://t.co/JRqAxlYnE7 — Danny Blanchflower PhD DLitt (*2) DSc CBE (@D_Blanchflower) February 2, 2021

But one difference is that Jared and Ivanka aren’t under a federal investigation that we know about, but thanks for playing:

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner disclosed receiving between $23,791,645 and $120,676,949 in combined outside income in their final financial disclosure reports. The disclosures cover the entirety of 2020 through January 20, 2021, @JohnCornyn. F off.https://t.co/auX0TRVDZq https://t.co/yLBWrFjlxC — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) February 2, 2021

