Breaking news out of Florida where two FBI agents were shot and killed and three others wounded while serving a warrant at home in the city of Sunrise, near Ft. Lauderdale:

From the FBI:

A team of law enforcement officers were there to execute a federal court-ordered search warrant in furtherance of a violent crimes against children case.

The suspect is believed to have killed himself:

Trending

Of the three wounded agents, two were transported to a local hospital and are listed in stable condition:

Prayers up.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FBISunrise